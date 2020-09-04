The University of Oklahoma may not have used the words "no fans" in their Friday press release, but it might as well have.

In the release, the university announced that "due to limited seating capacity related to COVID-19 precautions, Oklahoma will not be selling season or single-game tickets for the 2020 soccer and volleyball seasons. Home and visitor student-athletes will receive a limited number of complimentary tickets on a pass-list basis."

Attendees must wear masks in compliance with the university's on-campus mandate, and McCasland Field House and John Crain Field will open one hour before the start of competition.

The university recommended that all ticketed individuals be tested for COVID-19 before arriving at the event, and that anyone displaying symptoms refrain from attending.

Besides football, soccer and volleyball are the only two fall sports in which the Sooners will compete, at least for the 2020 calendar year.

