Oklahoma dominates UT-Arlington

Sooners hit five more home runs and the pitching staff throws five scoreless innings in a 14-0 home victory

NORMAN — Top-ranked Oklahoma hit five more home runs Wednesday night at Marita Hynes Field in a 14-0 rout of UT-Arlington.

With yet another easy win, the Sooners improved to 18-0 on the season and now have compiled 14 run-rule victories.

The Sooners have now outscored their opponents 231-18 and have amassed 66 home runs, tops in the nation. Arkansas ranks second with 47 homers.

Jocelyn Alo got things started in the first inning with a two-run home run to right center field. Kinzie Hansen then followed with a two-run shot to right center to make it 4-0. Jayda Coleman’s single to left scored Taylon Snow, and Lynnsie Elam’s fly out scored Coleman for a 6-0 lead. Alo extended her hitting streak to 32 games and hit the top of the scoreboard with one of her long balls.

In the second, Jennings hit a solo blast to make it 7-0, then capped off the inning with a three-run homer that put the Sooners ahead 14-0. Also in the second, Alo hit her second home run of the night, Jana Johns was plunked with the bases loaded, and Nicole Mendes drove in two runs with a single to right.

Freshman Nicole May got the start and pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings before giving way to Macy McAdoo.

McAdoo hit a small snag in the fourth when she gave up a walk and a single, but then got a two-out ground ball to shortstop Grace Lyons to end the threat. McAdoo pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, and Olivia Rains finished the game with a scoreless fifth.

Jennings finished 3-for-3 with four RBIs, Alo was 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Hansen was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Mendes also had two RBIs and Lyons had two hits.

The Sooners’ next action is a three-game set at newly renovated Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. OU plays Kansas City (formerly UMKC) at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Houston at 6 p.m. Friday and Liberty at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. OU also takes on Liberty on Sunday in Norman in a noon start.