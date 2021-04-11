FootballMen's BasketballOther SoonersSI.com
Search

Oklahoma drops KU, wins first Big 12 series

Sooner bats heat up behind Tanner Tredaway, Tyler Hardman, Peyton Graham and Jimmy Crooks, and Braden Carmichael shuts down the Jayhawks
Author:
Publish date:

NORMAN — Oklahoma took apart Kansas 14-3 on Sunday at L. Dale Mitchell Park, earning its first series victory in Big 12 Conference play this season with a run-rule victory.

OU rolled behind a four-hit day from Tanner Tredaway, home runs by Tyler Hardman and Peyton Graham, and a strong pitching performance by left-hander Braden Carmichael.

Carmichael pitched 5 2/3 innings, scattered eight hits and allowed just three runs with six strikeouts. Luke Taggart was perfect over the final 1 1/3 innings.

Peyton Graham

Peyton Graham

Graham drove in four runs while Hardman and Jimmy Crooks had three each for the Sooners (16-15 overall, 3-6 Big 12). Hardman and Crooks also delivered three hits each, while Graham went 2-for-4.

Kansas (18-13, 2-7) fell behind 5-0 in the third inning, then 8-0 in the fourth. After KU got a run back in the fifth, the Sooners scored six to make it 14-1 heading into the sixth.

Tredaway’s RBI double in the third scored Conor McKenna and got OU on the scoreboard, and Crooks’ sacrifice fly made it 2-0. Graham’s single to left brought home Hardman and Diego Muniz, and Brandon Zaragoza’s RBI single to right plated Brett Squires.

Screen Shot 2021-04-11 at 5.14.44 PM

In the fourth, Crooks drove home Tredaway with a double, and Hardman blasted a two-run shot to right to score Crooks and up the lead to 8-0.

In the fifth, Crooks’ single up the middle scored McKenna for a 9-1 lead, and Hardman’s single scored Tredaway to make it 10-1. Squires’ triple to right brought home Muniz and Crooks for a 12-1 lead, and Graham’s home run to left center scored Squires and made it 14-1.

OU plays two midweek home games against Texas Southern this week (Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday at 4) before hitting the road next weekend for a three-game series at Kansas State. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m.

BSB - Peyton Graham
Other Sooners

Oklahoma drops KU, wins first Big 12 series

Porter Moser - Lon mural
Basketball

Oklahoma coach Porter Moser eager to face off with the Big 12's coaching giants

Asamoah, Brian
Football

Sorting through Oklahoma linebackers gets coach Brian Odom "excited about 'em, man"

Luke Hasz 2 logo
Football

Oklahoma Recruiting Roundup: Trio of OU wide receiver commits shoot up latest rankings

BSB - Jimmy Crooks - Peyton Graham
Other Sooners

Oklahoma rally falls short this time

SB - Jana Johns - Tiare Jennings
Other Sooners

Oklahoma win streak reaches 37 with victory over Louisiana Tech

Giselle Juarez
Other Sooners

No. 1 Oklahoma thumps Mississippi State 9-0

Jennie Baranczyk
Other Sooners

Oklahoma announces new women's coach