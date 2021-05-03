Oklahoma falls to Oklahoma State in 12 innings

Sooners had their grip on their first Bedlam sweep in 21 years, but the Cowboys forced extra innings and won it behind the strong relief pitching of Kade Davis

It wasn’t the wildest Bedlam baseball finish. But it might make the list.

Oklahoma scored twice in the eighth after a routine throw back to the mound, Oklahoma State scored twice in the ninth after an uncharacteristic throwing error, and OSU 8-hole hitter Brock Mathis blooped in the go-ahead run in the top of the 12th in an 8-7 OSU victory on Sunday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

Oklahoma was going for its first three-game series sweep of the Cowboys since 2000, but had to settle for its first Bedlam series victory since 2016.

OU had lost eight of its last nine versus the Cowboys coming into this series.

OSU reliever Kade Davis pitched 4 1/3 shutout innings in relief, giving up just three hits and two walks against seven strikeouts, and Connor McCusker and Cade Cabbiness delivered singles ahead of Mathis’ game-winner.

OU fell to 22-20 overall and 6-9 in Big 12 Conference play, while OSU improved to 25-14-1 and 8-10.

Oklahoma State jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Jake Thompson sent a fly ball to left center deep enough to score Max Hewitt from third.

OU took its first lead in the bottom of the second on a pair of home runs off Brett Standlee. Brett Squires hit an opposite field solo shot to tie it at 1-1, and Conor McKenna finished off the rally with a three-run blast to left to score Breydon Daniel and Jace Bohrofen, giving the Sooners a 4-1 lead.

In the third, Hewitt hit a solo home to cut it to 4-2, and in the fourth, Caeden Trenkle hammered a three-run home run to put the Cowboys ahead 5-4. Both home runs came off Brett Carmichael, who went 3 1/3 innings and gave up five runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

Jimmy Crooks tied it for OU in the fifth with a two-out single up the middle to score Daniel. Daniel had drawn a full-count walk to lead off the inning, then advanced on a sacrifice bunt by McKenna and a groundout by Connor Beichler.

Sooner reliever Luke Taggart came in for Carmichael and shut down the Cowboy bats. Taggart pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings and struck out seven while walking just one.

Taggart entered with one out in the fourth inning and dominated until he left with two out in the eighth, when he gave up one of just two hits all day — a high-hopping infield single.

Ledgend Smith relieved Taggart and struck out Nick Denicola to end the threat.

In the eighth, Crooks led off against left-hander Colton Bowman with a single to right, but Bowman struck out hot-hitting Tyler Hardman and Squires for the first two outs.

Zach Cable then came in to close the eighth and walked Diego Muniz and Bohrofen to load the bases and forced a pitching change for the Cowboys.

That set up the crucial play.

Brandon Zaragoza thought he had drawn ball four from Kale Davis, but home plate umpire Mike Morris called it a strike. As Zaragoza headed back to the batter’s box, Oklahoma State catcher Brock Mathis threw back to Davis on the mound. But Mathis’ ball trickled wide and glanced off Davis’ glove, and Crooks came home with the go-ahead run just ahead of the tag to put the Sooners up 6-5.

Zaragoza followed that up with a sharp single to left field to score Muniz and a 7-5 Oklahoma lead.

Carson Carter walked two batters to start the top of the ninth, which brought out Wyatt Olds — Friday night’s starter — and Olds struck out Christian Encarnacion-Strand before Zaragoza’s second error of the day on a ground ball up the middle.

That error scored Trenkle to make it 7-6 and put runners at the corners for McCusker, who singled in Dom Johnson to tie it before Olds induced an inning-ending double play.

In the bottom of the ninth, Davis struck out the side around a two-out single by Crooks.

Jaret Godman set the Cowboys down in order in the 10th, and the Sooners put two runners on in the bottom of the inning, but Davis quelled the threat with a pair of fly ball outs.

Godman got OSU 1-2-3 in the 11th as well.

McKenna led off the bottom of the 11th with a hard single to left, but Davis retired the next three batters.

McCusker hit an opposite field single to right off Godman with one out in the 12th, and Cabbiness sent McCusker to third with two out.

That’s when Mathis drove home the go-ahead run with a high bloop single into left-center field that scored McCusker for an 8-7 OSU lead. Mathis was out at second to end the rally.

Davis then mowed through the Sooners in order to end it.

Oklahoma played without one of its top players. Third baseman and leadoff hitter Peyton Graham was hit in the head by a pitch from Standlee in the first inning. Graham was bleeding but walked off under his own power, and ESPN broadcasters later reported that Graham had been taken to a local hospital and was “alert and well.”