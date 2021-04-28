No. 1 Oklahoma finishes runner-up to OSU

As the Sooners fall one stroke short of the team title, Quade Cummins falls one shot back of Texas' Cole Hammer for individual medalist honors

Oklahoma was close. But Oklahoma State is the champion.

The Sooners finished runner-up to OSU on Wednesday at the Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship in at 6,947-yard, par-70 Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, KS.

The difference was one stroke.

“We're obviously disappointed with how today turned out,” OU coach Ryan Hybl said in a press release. “We feel like we're as good, if not better than any of the teams out here. I thought we just played OK over the last two days and left a lot of putts out there, and it caught up to us.

“It's my job as the coach to help this team use this feeling as motivation and get ready for what we hope is a deep run into the NCAA Championship.”

OU and OSU started the day in a three-way tie with Texas atop the leaderboard. The Sooners shot 274 on the day, one stroke back of OSU’s 273 and one shot ahead of UT’s 275.

The Cowboys four-day total was 1129, OU’s was 1130, and Texas’ was 1131.

Texas’ Cole Hammer won individual medalist by shooting 4-under par. OU’s

Quade Cummings tied for second with OSU’s Bo Jin. Oklahoma’s Logan McAllister finished tied for sixth.

With OSU and Texas paired in the final group, the Sooners finished at 10-over par and momentarily in first place with the Cowboys and Longhorns still on the course.

Texas carded five birdies on No. 17, but then fired a triple-bogey and four pars on the 18th. Meanwhile, OSU got birdies on 17 from Jin and Austin Eckroat to create just enough separation for the one-stroke win.

Cummins (3-under par) led OU across all four rounds, posting a 277 to finish as one of just four players under-par. The 72-hole score of 277 is the second-lowest all-time at the Big 12 Championship and the best ever for a Sooner. The All-American finished one shot behind Hammer, the former world No. 1, who used an up-and-down out of the green-side bunker on the 18th hole to win the individual title.

“I was really proud of Quade for his performance this week,” Hybl said. “It was a big-time week for one of the best players in the country, and he is hitting his stride at the right time as we continue into the postseason.”

McAllister (6-over par) posted a 2-under 68 on Wednesday, one of three OU rounds in the 60s, joining Cummins and Jonathan Brightwell. The top-10 finish is the fourth of his season as the Oklahoma City product continued his breakout season this week.

All-American Garett Reband (12-over, T-22nd) fired a quadruple-bogey on the second hole, then played under par the rest of the way, finishing with a 3-over 73 on the day.

Brightwell (13-over par, T-25th) closed his tournament with a 3-under 67 to continue his ascension up the leaderboard. After an opening-round 84, the redshirt senior was one of the field's best players over the final three rounds, posting a 72-70-67.

Joining Brightwell in 25th at 13-over was junior Patrick Welch, whose 5-over 75 on Wednesday dropped him from the top 10 in the final round.

The Sooners now shift their focus to the NCAA Selection Show, scheduled for May 5 on the Golf Channel.

Oklahoma entered the week as the nation's consensus No. 1-ranked team and is expected to be a top seed at one of the six NCAA regionals.

The regionals are scheduled for May 15-18, followed by the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, AZ, on May 28-June 2.

Big 12 Men's Golf Championships

Team scores

Oklahoma State (+9) 296-282-278-273—1129 Oklahoma (+10) 291-286-279-274—1130 Texas (+11) 290-294-272-275—1131 TCU (+20) 290-299-281-270—1140 Texas Tech (+29) 301-289-280-279—1149 Baylor (+38) 297-296-281-284—1158 Kansas (+43) 303-301-279-280—1163 Kansas State (+54) 309-301-278-286—1174 West Virginia (+67) 311-303-283-290–1187 Iowa State (+70) 304-312-286-288—1190

Individuals

Cole Hammer, Texas (-4) 70-74-65-67—276 Quade Cummins, OU (-3) 67-72-72-66—277 Bo Jin, OSU (-3) 72-67-70-68—277 Ludvig Aberg, Texas Tech (-1) 71-72-66-70—279 Austin Eckroat, OSU (+2) 76-71-70-65—282

Other Sooners

t-6 Logan McAllister (+6) 76-69-73-68—286

t-22. Garett Reband (+12) 72-79-68-73—292

t-25. Jonathan Brightwell (+13) 84-72-70-67—293

t-25. Patrick Welch (+13) 76-73-67-75—293