Oklahoma lands two more Big 12 honors

Shot putters Cooper Campbell and Peyden Montana both set meet records
Oklahoma landed two Big 12 athletes of the week in track and field this week.

Senior Cooper Campbell and sophomore Peyden Montana were named this year's final Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week.

Campbell and Montana competed at the Matador Qualifier in Lubbock, TX and took  first place in their respective shot put events. In addition, both Sooners broke meet records for shot put at the annual Matador Qualifier meet.

Montana threw a mark of 52-9.5 (16.09m) to secure the win. Her third throw of the event, equating 52-8.25 (16.06m) downed the previous meet record set by Annina Brandenburg from Abilene Christian on Feb. 21, 2020.

Campbell broke the shot put meet record on his first throw of 60-8.5 (18.50m). The previous meet record was held by Eric Kicinski of Texas Tech on Feb. 15, 2019. He then topped his own record on his final throw, recording a 61-4.25 (18.70m) and securing the win.

For OU, it's the Sooners' 11th and 12th Big 12 athlete of the week awards in two weeks.

Montana collects her second conference athlete of the week recognition of 2021 after being named women's Big 12 Athlete of the Week on Feb. 10 following her Charlie Thomas Invitational performance.

OU track and field returns to action Friday and Saturday, Feb. 26-27, at the Big 12 Indoor Championships in Lubbock.

