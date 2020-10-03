Oklahoma men's golf team off to strong start at Big 12 Match Play Championship

The top-seeded Sooners went undefeated in the first day of the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Golf Clubs at Houston Oaks today, with wins over West Virginia and Iowa State.

Oklahoma finished the day with a pool-high six points, three coming from each win. The domination also resulted in a field-high hole differential of plus-33.

The Sooners were led by strong performances from Patrick Welch, Logan McAllister, and Jonathan Brightwell, who went undefeated in their respective matchups with the Mountaineers and Cyclones.

Head Coach Ryan Hybl was encouraged to see his team get off to a commanding start on day one.

"It was a really solid start for us today, coming away with two wins," Hybl said. "Our guys didn't give up very many holes, which I thought was key, and we made just enough birdies to get out in front.”

The Sooners are hoping to continue their success after a team win at Colonial earlier this week. Oklahoma takes on the No. 4 Baylor Bears Saturday morning.

