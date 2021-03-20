FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Oklahoma pounds Houston 19-1

Sooners score season high 19 runs on 20 hits, and get another strong pitching performance from lefty Jake Bennett
NORMAN — Brandon Zaragoza had four hits and four RBIs and Jake Bennett pitched six dominant innings as Oklahoma demolished Houston on Saturday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

Garagoza smacked two doubles, had a sac bunt and finished 4-for-5 at the plate as OU won its fifth in a row to improve to 11-7 on the season.

Kendall Pettis

Leading the Sooners’ 20-hit parade, Garagoza reached a milestone with his 200th career collegiate hit.

Jimmy Crooks had three hits (including two doubles), Conor McKenna drove in four runs, Kendall Pettis scored four runs and Tyler Hardman continued his torrid pace with a 3-for-4 night.

The Sooners also got home runs from Peyton Graham and Jace Bohrofen — the first of his college career.

But the star of the night was Bennett (3-1), a left-handed redshirt freshman who struck out six, issued no walks and scattered just two hits in facing just 19 batters.

Jimmy Crooks, Conor McKenna

Christian Ruebeck, Carson Atwood and Braxton Webb each got an inning and didn’t yield an earned run between them. In all, Sooner pitchers finished with 10 strikeouts and no walks.

The final game of the series starts Sunday at noon. OU opens Big 12 Conference play next weekend at Texas.

