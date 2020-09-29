Volleyball: Guewe Diouf named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Oklahoma outside hitter Guewe Diouf has been named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

In her collegiate debut last week against Texas, Diouf led the Sooners with 31 kills. That ranks third in the Big 12. The native of Marignane, France, added seven digs and four kills over two matches against the Longhorns.

In her first career game, Diouf led the team with 13 kills and added two digs and three blocks. The next night, Diouf recorded a match-high 18 kills. She added another five digs and one block on the night.

Diouf is the first Sooner to earn Rookie of the Week since 2015.

Oklahoma has an open date this week and returns to action Oct. 8-9 at Baylor.

