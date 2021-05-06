Oklahoma's Anastasia Webb Lands Prestigious Honda Award

Renowned for perfect routines and boundless energy, Oklahoma senior Anastasia Webb was named the Honda Sport Award winner for gymnastics, it was announced Thursday.

Webb joins past Sooners Maggie Nichols (gymnastics, 2019), Keilani Ricketts (softball, 2012 and 2013) and Kelly Garrison (gymnastics, 1987 and 1988) as winners of one of the most prestigious awards in amateur sports.

The award was announced by Collegiate Women’s Sports Award (CWSA).

“I am extremely honored and grateful to have won the Honda Sport Award for gymnastics,” Webb said in an OU press release. “Winning the Honda Award is a dream come true and I cannot thank enough my amazing coaching staff, my teammates, and my family for all the endless support.”

Webb, from Morton Grove, IL, won the NCAA title on floor and vault this year, as well as the All-Around championship, becoming just the ninth gymnast in NCAA history to earn three national titles in one season. Her three individual crowns ranks third all-time in OU history.

“I am blessed to be part of the best gymnastics program in the country and very thankful for all the opportunities the University of Oklahoma has given me athletically and academically,” Webb said. “I would also like to say congratulations to the other finalists, Luisa Blanco, Lynnzee Brown, and Lexy Ramler, on having a fantastic gymnastics season, especially during the year of the pandemic. This year had been like no other and I am truly amazed at every school and every gymnast who fought till the end to compete in the sport they love. Thank you again for honoring me with this prestigious award and allowing me to join other legendary athletes.”

For the last 45 years, the Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the CWSA to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports. The award signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics,” and the winner of the sport award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2021 Honda Cup, which will be presented on a telecast on CBS Sports Network on June 28th at 8 p.m.

In 2021, Webb scored four perfect 10s with two on vault and one each on bars and beam. She earned a career high of 39.850 in the all-around as she racked up 33 career event titles. Webb now ranks second all-time in OU history with 67 event wins.

The 2021 Big 12 Gymnast of the Year, Region 4 Gymnast of the Year and an AAI Finalist, Webb helped lead Oklahoma to an NCAA runner-up finish in her senior season. Along the way, she was named All-America and was the only gymnast in the nation to earn first-team accolades on all four events and in the all-around. Webb now has 20 career All-America honors to her name to rank second all-time in OU history.