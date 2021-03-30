Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo takes Big 12 honor

In the Sooners' sweep at Iowa State, Alo slugged 2.400 and extended her hitting streak to 38 straight games

After a stellar series at Iowa State, Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo took home her sdecond Big 12 Softball Player of the Week honors.

Alo, the nation’s leader in home runs, RBIs and batting average among players with 40 at bats or more, was walked seven times in 12 plate appearances and still managed to go 4-for-5 with two home runs, four extra-base hits and seven RBIs against Iowa State in Ames.

The senior from Hauula, HI, scored six runs in the Sooners’ three-game sweep of the Cyclones.

Alo has homered in 19 of OU’s 25 games and the last nine games straight. She had a 2.400 slugging percentage last week and has hit safely in 38 straight games.

Alo was also Big 12 Player of the Week on March 16, and OU freshman Tiare Jennings earned the honor on Feb. 16 and March 10.

Baylor’s Gia Rodoni was named pitcher of the week.