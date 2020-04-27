University of Oklahoma golfers Quade Cummins (shown above) and Garett Reband earned Division I PING First-Team All-America honors, the Golf Coaches Association of America announced.

It’s the first time coach Ryan Hybl has had two OU's two golfers named first-team All American.

Cummins and Reband continued the success they started last season, when both were named honorable mention All-American.

That gives OU 65 All-Americans in the history of the program.

Hybl, now in his 10th year as the Sooners’ head coach, has now had 12 players earn All-American accolades.

It’s also the third straight year Cummins was named an All-American by the GCAA.

This week, three OU men’s golfers and four women’s golfers were named to the Academic All-Big 12 team.

Senior Thomas Johnson, sophomore Blake Lorenz and sophomore Lane Wallace were all selected to the first team, which requires at least a 3.20 GPA.

Johnson earned second-team honors last season.

OU golfer Kaitlin Milligan OU Athletics

On the women’s team, juniors Kaitlin Milligan and Sydney Youngblood earned first-team honors, while sophomore Libby Winans and redshirt freshman Maria Fernanda Martinez picked up second-team honors.

Milligan was one of five women's golfers from all Big 12 institutions to be recognized for having a 4.0 GPA. It’s her second straight season to earn first-team honors.

To qualify for the Academic All-Big 12 Team, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher, either cumulatively or over each of the two previous semesters.

First-team honors require student-athletes to have at least a 3.20 GPA.

