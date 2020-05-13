OU Names Tim Langford Track Coach

OU Athletics

Oklahoma has a track coach again.

Tim Langford, named interim head coach of the mens and women’s track and field and cross country programs last August after Jim VanHootegem resigned, had his interim tag removed on Wednesday, OU athletic director Joe Castiglione announced.

“During the interim period, we saw Tim both stabilize and build our program,” Castiglione said. “He led us to positive steps forward during the cross country and indoor track and field season and we are confident that he can continue the forward movement. Tim has been a head coach, has been involved with all facets of running a program and excels in engaging with student-athletes. We’re excited about this appointment and anxious to support Tim and his staff.”

Langford previously was head coach at South Carolina State.

He was nominated last season as the USTFCCCA Midwest Region Indoor Head Coach of the Year.

“I feel truly honored to serve the university in this capacity,” Langford said. “I’m grateful for the leadership and vision that Joe Castiglione models for our department. To receive his support in removing the interim head coach tag and to be confirmed as the head coach of this program is priceless.”

Langford said his goals are to produce champions — on and off the track.

“My immediate goals are to continue to work with the staff to produce both graduates and champions,” he said. “We will recruit and develop student-athletes in our program that will make a significant impact in the Big 12 Conference and on the national level. Our team has shown resiliency, both during my transition and during this health crisis. The stability of my position will help attract top-tier athletes and provide our returners with peace of mind.”

Langford led the OU men’s and women’s track and field squads to success during the 2020 indoor season. That included 49 event victories, two individual Big 12 titles, three school records, four NCAA indoor qualifiers and several conference and national accolades.

Under Langford, OU men and women finished fourth and fifth, respectively, at the Big 12 Indoor Championships.

Senior Jackson Webb (60m dash) and freshman Lavinja Jurgens (high jump) claimed individual Big 12 titles. Jurgens was also named Big 12 Women’s Outstanding Freshman of the Year.

Freshman Mikeisha Welcome and junior Essence Thomas set school records in the women’s triple jump and sophomore Kristo Simulask broke the school standard in the men’s heptathlon. Welcome’s was named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week on Dec. 17, and Thomas was named Big 12 Athlete of the Week twice.

Jurgens, Welcome, Thomas and Simulask all qualified for the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships, but the season was cut short just a day before the Sooners were set to open competition.

Langford said building a strong foundation requires goals, planning and hard work, but is confident the Sooner program is headed in the right direction.

“I see loads of opportunity for success in our programs,” he said. “Continuing on our strategic plan and vision to become a national contender is our primary goal. The coaches are committed to attracting the best talent in the world. Our institution is first-class in every way. And with alumni, fan and administrative support, I plan for our programs to be the same.”

A 2000 graduate of Radford University, Langford was an all-conference honoree in the high jump, triple jump, long jump and 4x100- and 4x400-meter relays, as well as a back-to-back Big South conference champion in the high jump in 1998-99.

After college, Langford had coaching stops at High Point University and Charleston Southern.

Langford’s appointment is pending approval of the OU Board of Regents.

To get the latest OU posts as they happen, join the SI Sooners Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow SI Sooners on Twitter @All_Sooners.