The University of Oklahoma is officially shut down.

In an email from interim president Joe Harroz on Thursday, OU announced that all scheduled OU classes, including the upcoming summer session, will be online only.

All in-person events on all three OU campuses are suspended through at least July 31.

That means the Lincoln Riley football camps (June 2-6 and June 17) and all others are canceled.

OU also announced Thursday that this year’s commencement ceremonies will go as planned at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 8, but would be virtual.

“We know how hard you’ve worked,” Harroz said in a video message. “We know how proud your loved ones are of you — all of us are.”

All graduates may attend rescheduled ceremonies on Aug. 8-9, and Harroz said 2020 grads will be mailed “items that help” celebrate their virtual graduations.

“Until then, just know how proud we are of you and how sorry we are that we can’t be with you on May 8 in person,” Harroz said. “But we will be with you virtually, and our pride in you has no limits.”

OU will call graduates’ names during the virtual commencement ceremonies, and participants are encouraged to still wear caps and gowns.

OU’s residential housing is also closed until Aug. 31, with the exception of Kraettli and Traditions apartments.

Harroz said OU will “continue to support and assist those students who have no other housing option and need to remain in on-campus housing.”

OU announced on March 18 the rest of the spring semester would be online.