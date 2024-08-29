OU Athletics and 1Oklahoma Expand Donor Benefits; Announce $2 Million Matching Challenge
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN — The University of Oklahoma Athletics Department, in conjunction with its exclusive name, image and likeness (NIL) partner 1Oklahoma, announced today that contributions made to the NIL entity will earn Sooner Club priority points and count toward each donor’s Sooner Club membership level.
Contributions made to 1Oklahoma at the Championship Winners level ($44 per month) from June 24, 2024, through June 30, 2025, will receive credit and earn Sooner Club benefits for the 2025 membership year. This milestone empowers OU Athletics to further enhance the student-athlete experience, streamline engagement with supporters and focus fundraising efforts on the highest priorities.
The launch of this landmark initiative — which comes just weeks after the Sooners joined the Southeastern Conference — features a matching challenge extended by an anonymous donor. Every contribution made to 1Oklahoma will be met dollar for dollar up to $2 million from now through Dec. 31, 2024.
“In just its first few months of operations, 1Oklahoma has been a tremendous partner to us and our student-athletes,” said OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione. “It’s fitting that we find a way to further support their efforts while unlocking opportunities and benefits for some of our greatest philanthropic supporters. Today’s collegiate athletics environment calls for ingenuity and this collaborative effort will help us provide opportunities for our student-athletes to succeed while also ensuring our donors can reap rewards from their generosity.”
Established in June 2024, 1Oklahoma is the University of Oklahoma’s official NIL initiative. 1Oklahoma’s mission is to redefine the NIL landscape through collaboration and innovation to create enduring value for the OU fanbase and student-athletes.
“The university’s partnership with 1Oklahoma allows us to support their great programs, adding further value to the Sooner Nation fanbase,” said 1Oklahoma CEO Jeff Weber. “We are so excited to include this Sooner Club integration with the many exciting opportunities offered to 1Oklahoma’s winning members.”
Like philanthropic gifts to OU Athletics, contributions to 1Oklahoma will earn three Championship Points per $100. To learn more about Sooner Club priority points, . Membership benefits to be reflected upon contributions to 1Oklahoma include the following:
- Red River Rivalry Seat Selection Times
- Access to Home and Away Tickets for Sports
- Gameday Parking and Hospitality
To learn more about Sooner Club memberships, click here.
Contributions to 1Oklahoma will also count toward athletics lifetime philanthropic gift totals and 1895 Trust status. To learn more about the 1895 Trust, click here. Those who contribute to 1Oklahoma and are not yet considered Sooner Club members will be recognized as such for the 2025 membership year.
Individuals interested in giving to 1Oklahoma and participating in the $2 million matching challenge should visit 1Oklahoma.com or contact the Sooner Club at 405-325-8000 or soonerclub@ou.edu to learn more. Click here to read frequently asked questions (FAQs).