Kai Minor's Speed Helping Oklahoma's Offense Show Diversity Heading Into Game at Memphis

NORMAN — Riding a 17-game winning streak and fresh off a series sweep against Auburn to open up SEC play, Oklahoma softball hits the road to take on Memphis on Wednesday night.

The sixth-ranked Sooners are looking to continue to get big-time production out of freshman outfielder Kai Minor.

While Oklahoma’s offense has been known — rightfully so — for its power this season, Minor is adding a different element to the lineup.

She’s hitting .525, the top mark nationally among freshmen, with six doubles and four of the Sooners’ six triples this season.

No Oklahoma player has had more than four triples in a season since Nicole Mendes had five in 2018.

Minor also leads the Sooners with 10 stolen bases.

“It’s intimidating to say the least,” Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said of Minor’s speed. “But what she’s doing is, besides just stealing bases, hitting a ball through a gap. I can’t even catch up with her in the way I’m trying to send her. She’s just doing it on her own, which always seems to work out. So that means just keep my hands on my side and let her do her thing.

“But it’s been awhile since we’ve had someone that fast. I gotta start having her steal more bases.”

Memphis comes into the game on a six-game losing streak, having been swept by UTSA and South Florida over the last two weekends to open up American Athletic Conference play.

How to Watch No. 6 Oklahoma at Memphis

When: March 18

March 18 Where: Tigers Softball Complex, Memphis, Tenn.

Tigers Softball Complex, Memphis, Tenn. Time: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. Channel: ESPN+

The Tigers have a .266 batting average with no player hitting better than .370. Only one Oklahoma player (Sydney Barker, .323) is hitting below .370.

Memphis has 19 home runs as a team, 96 fewer than the Sooners. Oklahoma freshman catcher Kendall Wells leads the Sooners — and is tied for the lead nationally — with 21 home runs.

The Tigers’ pitchers have a team ERA of 6.62, with no players better than 4.13.

Avery Stutts leads Memphis (7-19) with 46 innings pitched, walking 19 and striking out 18 with a 6.70 ERA.

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The Sooners (28-2) have plenty of options in the circle, though neither Audrey Lowry nor Miali Guachino figure to appear.

LSU transfer Sydney Berzon did not make an appearance in the series against Auburn, with her last outing coming March 11 against Tulsa.

Allyssa Parker started that midweek game against the Golden Hurricane and continues to grow her role among the pitching staff. She made two appearances totalling five innings against the Tigers last weekend, allowing no runs on four hits.

Kierston Deal would be the other possibility. The senior hasn’t started since Feb. 28 against Alabama State, where she struggled, but Deal has been excellent in three short bullpen stints since.

After Wednesday’s game, the Sooners have just three non-conference games remaining — March 31 at home against Wichita State, April 15 against Oklahoma State at Oklahoma City’s Devon Park, and April 21 at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Sooners are 6-1 in true road contests this season, with their only loss coming Feb. 6 at Arizona in their second game of the season.

Oklahoma is outscoring opponents 102-29 on the road so far.

First pitch against the Tigers is scheduled for 6 p.m., with the game airing on ESPN+.