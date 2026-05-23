Audrey Lowry Carries Oklahoma Within a Win of Women's College World Series Berth

NORMAN — The message to Audrey Lowry from Oklahoma pitching coach Jennifer Rocha was clear.

“Be a boss,” Rocha told Lowry heading into Saturday’s do-or-die Game 2 of the Norman Super Regional at Love’s Field.

With apologies to Bruce Springsteen, Lowry wasn’t A boss against Mississippi State on Saturday; she was THE boss.

Lowry was excellent, going the distance as the third-seeded Sooners beat the Bulldogs 7-1.

The win forced a decisive game in the best-of-three Super Regional. The start time for Sunday’s game at Love’s Field will be announced later Saturday.

Lowry was especially in control during the first five innings, needing just 47 pitches to send the game into the sixth with Mississippi State scoreless.

Paige Ernstes’ one-out double in the third and Morgan Bernardini’s two-out single in the fifth were the only baserunners Lowry had allowed as Oklahoma built a big lead with a seven-run outburst in the third.

In Friday’s opener, Lowry entered in the sixth inning as things were falling apart for the Sooners.

On the first batter Lowry faced, the Bulldogs tied it on Bernardini’s single up the middle.

After the Sooners jumped ahead 9-6 in the bottom of the inning, Lowry allowed five hits and walked two during a disastrous five-run seventh.

Saturday, with OU facing elimination, Lowry allowed just five hits with two walks in the entire game.

“It was really just next step,” Lowry said. “Like, I forgot about yesterday, and I’m just working for today. Being present is really important.”

Oklahoma pitcher Audrey Lowry dabs up catcher Kendall Wells between innings in a Norman Super Regional contest against Mississippi State. | Carson Field / Sooners on SI

That’s easier said than done, but Lowry took Rocha’s affirmation to heart and willed her team forward for at least another day.

She didn’t even get to a three-ball count against a hitter until the sixth.

“Extremely efficient, extremely effective, very calm, very confident,” Sooners coach Patty Gasso said. “I don’t know, just felt like we were rallying behind her because she had everything under control.

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Of the Bulldogs’ 28 plate appearances, half lasted just one or two pitches.

“We were trying to be aggressive,” Mississippi State coach Samantha Ricketts said. “And I thought just getting ourselves out a bit.”

That’s what Lowry does when she’s most effective — let hitters get themselves out.

Lowry isn’t overpowering.

She has 91 strikeouts in 129 innings after Saturday’s performance.

But Lowry induces plenty of soft contact, and has generally kept the ball in the park.

The plan was that they were gonna get long fly balls,” Lowry said. “So we were prepared for that, and we knew it was gonna happen because they swing hard, and just trusting, and our mentality was, ‘I have your back.’”

The defense had Lowry’s back.

Abby Dayton made a catch at the wall in left. Kai Minor hauled in another at the warning track in center. Shortstop Gabbie Garcia, second baseman Ailana Agbayani and first baseman Isabela Emerling all came up with strong defensive plays that kept Bulldogs hitters off the bases as well.

But Lowry was at the center of the Sooners’ attack.

Now, Oklahoma (52-9) must do it all again.

And while Miali Guachino and Sydney Berzon could be a part of the pitching plan, there’s a good chance Lowry steps into the circle once again Sunday, whether to start the game or in relief.