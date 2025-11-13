Oklahoma Signs Six in Top-Rated 2026 Recruiting Class
BY OU MEDIA RELATIONS
University of Oklahoma Softball head coach Patty Gasso announced the signing of six signees as part of the top-ranked 2026 recruiting class Wednesday, Nov. 12. The Sooners welcome Keegan Baker, Ki’ele Ho-Ching, Jerrell “Ori” Mailo, Malaya Majam-Finch, Ella Kate “EK” Smith and Payton Westra.
Four states are represented in this year’s class that was ranked number one per On3.com. Baker stays in-state as an Edmond, Okla., native while Ki’ele Ho-Ching and Malaya Majam-Finch both hail from the greater Los Angeles area. Payton Westra joins from Mesa, Arizona, while Mailo continues a line of great Hawaiian players as a Waianae, Hawaii native.
“This is one of the best incoming freshman classes that we’ve had in a while,” head coach Patty Gasso said. “There’s a little bit of everything from pitching to great defense, but some big time hitters are going to make this offense powerful and elite. All of these athletes fit the Championship Mindset mentality and we are anxious and excited to welcome them into the program.”
Keegan Baker
- Position: Pitcher
- Height: 5'10”
- B/T: R/R
- High School: Edmond Memorial High School
- Travel Team: Oklahoma Athletics National Madden/Brown
- Hometown: Edmond, OK
Patty Gasso on Keegan
"It’s been a pleasure watching Keegan play in Oklahoma, specifically as she has represented her high school and developed into having a strong presence in the circle. She really helped bring her team deep into last summer’s national tournament and she has really worked hard to perfect her pitching. I think when she gets here she is only going to get stronger and expand her knowledge as she becomes a potent part of the pitching staff. Her work with Oklahoma Athletics National under Brian Madden will certainly help her here in Norman."
Achievements & Honors
State champion and earned four state appearances … all-state honoree … four-time conference pitcher of the year … four-time District 6A-1 Pitcher of the Year … 0.7 ERA with 180 innings pitched and 211 strikeouts as a senior … two-time Alliance Tier 1 All-Tournament Team … Extra Innings First Team All-American.
Personal & Off the Field
Daughter of Lindsey and Kyle Baker … has two siblings, Benton and Mallory … also lettered in basketball … started the FCA at her high school … intends to major in sport management or psychology … enjoys baking, reading and doing things outdoors.
Ki’ele Ho-Ching
- Position: Utility/Midfielder
- Height: 5’7”
- B/T: R/R
- High School: Long Beach Polytechnic
- Travel Team: Athletics Mercado 18U Gold Smith
- Hometown: Lakewood, Calif.
Patty Gasso on Ki’ele
“Ki’ele comes from a very athletic family. Kiele will be very valuable to us because she can play so many positions. On the USA U-18 team she is playing third, she is playing second, she can play shortstop. She’s got a strong bat, she has speed. She is just the epitome of an athlete that can do everything really well. We think that she is going to be an elite athlete in this program. Ki’ele has played with a great travel ball program under David Mercado and Mark Smith with Athletics Mercado out in California.”
Achievements & Honors
Defensive player of the year and MVP as a freshman … three-time offensive player of the year honoree … three-time CIF First Team pick … hit over .500 every season … helped Long Beach Polytechnic to its first-ever CIF title … two-time defensive player of the year … 2024 offensive player of the year … career batting average of .537 … captain as a sophomore and junior … at the club level was the Alliance Championship player of the tournament … PGF Futures All-American in 2024 and 2025 … Colorado Sparkler Winner in 2025 … Patriots Game Winner in 2022 and 2024 … Supercup Winner in 2022 … USA Softball U18 World Cup Champion.
Personal & Off the Field
Daughter of Daniel and Tiffany Ho-Ching … has six siblings, DJ, Justin, David, Tiare, Niko and Taavi … also lettered in flag football and volleyball … intends to major in business or entrepreneurship … Principal’s honor roll all years of high school.
Jerrell “Ori” Mailo
- Position: Infielder / Third Base
- Height: 5’4”
- B/T: R/R
- High School: Mililani High School
- Travel Team: LK Black Hawaii
- Hometown: Waianae, Hawaii
Patty Gasso on Jerrell “Ori” Mailo
“What attracted us to Jerrell is her roots and who she has trained with from Hawaii. We’ve had phenomenal luck with athletes like Jocy, Ailana and Nelly. Jerell follows that script in the way of just being an elite level player. She’s very athletic and very hard working at third base. I think she will be athletic enough to play other positions, but her bat is what makes her lethal and will find her in the lineup. She has played with one of the best travel programs in LK Black under Josh Danz in Hawaii, setting her up well for the next step.”
Achievements & Honors
Two-time HHSAA State Champion with Mililani Varsity Softball … two-time Oahu Interscholastic Association Champion … all-state honoree … one-time MVP with Mililani Varsity Softball … two-time all-tournament selection with Mililani Varsity Softball … three-time International Challenge Champion … listed as a five-star recruit (fourth in the nation) in On3’s recruit rankings for the 2026 class.
Personal & Off the Field
Daughter of Cassandra and Sautia … has two siblings, Ben and Nua … intends to major in pre-pharmacy … also lettered in track and field as a shotput and discus athlete … holds a high school record in shot put … enjoys spending time with family, working out and writing.
Malaya Majam-Finch
- Position: Pitcher
- Height: 5'10”
- B/T: R/R
- High School: Fullerton Union High School
- Travel Team: Corona Angels
- Hometown: Fullerton, Calif.
Patty Gasso on Malaya
“It’s obvious by the last name that Malaya has an unbelievable bloodline of elite softball in her family, and she has worked extremely hard to continue that bloodline of her own. Malaya possesses a strong presence on the mound and I believe she is going to only get better and become elite when she gets here. Her personality is a fun one and it fits seamlessly into our program. She’s pitched for one of the best travel ball programs in the country in the Corona Angels and under Marty Tyson.”
Achievements & Honors
Ranked number one player in the 2026 class per Extra Innings Softball … 2021 All-American Games Champion … Three-year captain … league MVP … First-team all-league … CIF Division 4 Finalist … Alliance Fastpitch All-Tournament selection … CIF Division 3 State Champion … second-team all-state … second team all-county … MVP and PGF Champion in 2019 … USA Softball National Selection Event top performer … 2025 Alliance Top 5. … USAS SoCal and Japan Exchange Team
Personal & Off the Field
Daughter of Shane Finch and Danielle Majam-Finch … niece of Olympian and All-American Jennie Finch … intends to major in sports business … CIF Champions of Character honoree … four-year honor roll recipient … spent time as the volunteer coach for the Natasha Watley Foundation … enjoys concerts, line dancing and trying new coffee shops.
Ella Kate “EK” Smith
- Position: RHP
- Height: 5’10”
- B/T: R/R
- School: Katy High School
- Travel Team: Impact Gold
- Hometown: Katy, Texas
Patty Gasso on Ella Kate
“We are very excited about EK and the fact that she is a two-way player as an elite pitcher and hitter. Having that duality makes her extremely valuable and dangerous throughout our lineup and in our pitching staff. Keilani Ricketts was the most recent two-way player that did so consistently throughout her career and she ended up winning the Honda Cup Award among other honors. EK brings a quiet energy. She’s a fierce competitor and she fits this program perfectly from what she stands for and the way you perceive her on the field is as an elite competitor. We are very fortunate and pleased to have EK join us as a Sooner. EK’s training with Impact Gold run by program director Jaz Vesely and Casey Jackson has prepared her very well.”
Achievements & Honors
2025 World Cup Champion with the USA U18 Softball National Team … 2025 Extra Innings Class of 2026 National 1st Team All American … 2025 Extra Innings Class of 2026 Southwest 1st Team All American … 2025 #3 Max Prep/ Extra Innings Player Class of 2026 … 2025 Max Preps Top Players to Watch Class of 2026 … 2025 USA Softball U18 Women’s National Team … 2025 #3 Extra Innings Pitcher Class of 2026 … 2025 #2 Extra Innings Regional Pitcher Class of 2026 … 2025 #15 Softball America Top Recruits … 2024 HPP Top Performer U17 … 2024 #2 Line Drive Media Hot 100 Players in the Nation … 2024 #2 Perfect Game Top Recruits … 2024 4.0+ Academic Athlete Extra Innings … 2024 Alliance All-Tournament Team … 2024 Line Drive Media Summer All-Tournament Team … 2024 TFL Championship All-Tournament Team … 2024 Bombers Exposure All-Tournament Team … 2024 Elite Showcase All-Tournament Team … 2024 Clearwater All Tournament Team … hit .614 as a junior in her high school season with 15 home runs and turned in a 0.58 ERA with 146 strikeouts … 2025 19-6A District MVP … 2025 THSCA Super Elite team … 2025 19-6A Academic All-District … 2025 First Team All-Greater Houston … 2025 Max Preps Top Players to Watch Class of 2026 … 2024 TGCA All State … 2024 TXSWA All State … 2024 19-6A First Team All District … 2024 19-6A Academic All District … 2024 1st Team All Houston … 2023 19-6A All-District Academic Team … 2023 19-6A First Team Utility
Personal & Off the Field
Daughter of Kathy and Shane Smith … intends to major in health and exercise science … enjoys pickleball, hanging out with friends, baking and getting coffee … 2025 19-6A Academic All-District … 2025 Katy High Leadership award honoree … 2024 19-6A Academic All-District … 2024 Katy High School Leadership Award … 2023 19-6A Academic All-District … 2023 Katy High School Leadership Award … National Honor Society student
Payton Westra
- Position: OF/1B
- Height: 5’11”
- B/T: L/L
- High School: Red Mountain High School
- Travel Team: Arizona Rising Appel
- Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.
Coach Gasso on Payton
“The first thing you’ll notice about Payton Westra is that she is a daunting presence in center field. Her height and size is intimidating. She has an extremely strong arm on defense from the outfield, but what you’ll remember about her most is how she swings the bat. She’s very powerful, very athletic and she has a very intimidating look. Everything about her fits this program. Her travel career with Arizona Rising Appel under the coaching of Steve Appel has prepared her well for her collegiate career.”
Achievements & Honors
Three-time regional champ in high school … three-time first team all-region … earned player, defensive player and offensive player of the year honors one time each … three-time first team all-state … slashed .755/.826/1.735 in high school … PGF Premier 18U National Champion … 2x PGF All-American … All-American Prep Softball … USSAA National Championship MVP … also was a prolific badminton and basketball player in high school … earned three first team all-region picks in basketball … three-time all-region champion in badminton … 2025 region player of the year in badminton … 2024 and 2025 first team all-region in singles … two-time all-region pick.
Personal & Off the Field
Daughter of John and Haley Westra … has one sibling, Taylor … father played football at Washington … National Honors Society student … three-time first team academic all-state … business major … enjoys hiking, snowboarding and line dancing … mother was a cheerleader for the Seattle Seahawks.