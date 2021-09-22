Oklahoma Softball Announces Fall Schedule

The Sooners will prepare for their National Championship defense during their fall slate.

Oklahoma’s fall softball schedule was announced on Wednesday as the Sooners prepare to defend their National Championship in 2022.

Pitchers Shannon Saile and Giselle Juarez, as well as outfielder Nicole Mendes graduated off of OU’s title-winning squad, and the fall slate will give OU fans their first look at some of the players hoping to step up in their absence.

Former North Texas pitcher Hope Trautwein transferred to Oklahoma to join the pitching staff alongside budding star Nicole May, and reinforcements are on the way in the form of true freshman Jordyn Bahl.

Voted the Gatorade Softball National Player of the Year, Bahl was rated the No. 1-overall player by Extra Inning Softball.

The new Sooner additions will be on display across a five- game fall schedule, starting on Oct. 13 against North Central Texas at 6 p.m.

OU will then follow that up with contests against Oklahoma Baptist on Oct. 15, Seminole State on Oct. 20 and West Texas A&M on Oct. 22.

The Sooners will then play an intrasquad scrimmage on Oct. 29 that will closed to the fans but will be streamed on SoonerSports.tv, before closing their fall slate against North Texas on Nov. 11.

Tickets for all five games will be available starting on Sept. 23 at 10 a.m., and all tickets will be general admission and cost $10.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.