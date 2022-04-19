Skip to main content

Oklahoma Softball: Home Run Village Set to Return

OU softball is set to bring back a fond tradition for the last two matchups of the season.

The Oklahoma Softball program announced Tuesday that the Home Run Village outside of Marita Hynes Field will return for the final two regular season series of the season.

In partnership with Oklahoma Oil and Natural Gas, the Sooners have created an entertainment area for families and fans on the lawn west of Marita Hynes Field.

Home Run Village comes just in time for the Sooners’ close to the regular season. It will be utilized on April 22-23 and May 5-7 against Iowa State and Oklahoma State.

Because of the high demand for OU softball tickets, every game for the rest of the regular season is sold out. Home Run Village gives fans a unique experience to take in the gamely environment without a game ticket.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Village will open three hours before the first pitch and will gave the game playing and a big-screen video board. The event is for all ages, including music, giveaways, food and beverages.

Fans can bring chairs from home to watch the games, and personal beverages are asp permitted.

