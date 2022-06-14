Skip to main content

Oklahoma Softball: Jocelyn Alo Wins the 2022 Honda Sport Award for Softball

The Sooner star became the second OU player ever to win the Honda Sport Award for Softball.

Jocelyn Alo won yet another major honor after taking home her second National Championship last week.

The Sooner star won the 2022 Honda Sport Award for Softball, it was announced on Tuesday.

Alo won the award over finalists Georgina Corrick of South Florida, Danielle Gibson of Arkansas and Baylee Klinger of Washington.

The Honda Sport Award has been handed out for the past 46 years by THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards to female athletes in 12 NCAA-sanction sports to “the best of the best in collegiate athletics.”

Alo now qualifies as a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the 2022 Honda Cup, which will be announced at 8 p.m. on June 27th on the telecast of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards on CBS Sports Network.

The Hawaiian native was named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year ahead of this year’s Women’s College World Series, and she dazzled in her act for the Sooners.

Alo broke the record for RBIs and home runs at a single WCWS, and finished the year with a .515 batting average, a .646 on base percentage, a 1.212 slugging percentage along with 34 home runs and 85 RBIs.

As a result of her performances, Alo was named the 2022 WCWS Most Outstanding Player. 

She was chosen the winner by a panel of coaches and experts from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Alo is the second Sooner softball player to win the award. Keilani Ricketts won the award in 2012 and 2013, and Ricketts also won the 2013 Honda Cup. 

