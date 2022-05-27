Oklahoma Softball: OU Throttles UCF, One Win Away From Returning to the WCWS

Hope Trautwein's no-hitter was boosted by an explosive offensive performance as OU opened Super Regional play in run rule fashion.

NORMAN — Nearly a week of didn’t slow Oklahoma’s offense down one bit.

Days after downing Texas A&M 20-0, the Sooners continued to pour it on, this time trouncing the 16-seeded UCF Knights.

Powered by a five-run second inning, Oklahoma opened Super Regional play with an emphatic 8-0 win Friday at Marita Hynes Field.

OU center fielder Jayda Coleman was again the catalyst for the Sooners (53-2), playing a pivotal role in Oklahoma’s fast start.

In the bottom of the first, Coleman’s speed on the base paths put pressure on the UCF (49-13) defense.

Jocelyn Alo appeared to ground into a double play, but Knight second baseman Justene Molina sent throw to second dribbling into left field.

Coleman popped up out of her slide and rounded third to scratch across the first run of the game and ignite the raucous crowd at Marita Hynes Field.

Stepping back into the batter’s box with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the second, Coleman again delivered.

The Sooner sophomore dropped a hit into shallow center field, driving in a pair of runs and landing in safely for a double.

In her second at-bat, Alo made sure the UCF defense would have no play on the ball.

College softball’s Home Run Queen obliterated Gianna Mancha’s offering, launching a towering home run well beyond the bleachers in center field. The three-run shot put the Sooners up 6-0, effectively ending the contest before it really got going.

But Patty Gasso’s team didn’t let their foot off the gas.

A sacrifice fly from Kinzie Hansen and a double from Jana Johns extended the lead to 8-0 in the third inning, putting the game in run rule territory.

The run support was superfluous, as right-handed pitcher Hope Trautwein pitched OU’s eighth no-hitter of the season.

Trautwein struck out two UCF batters, while allowing three walks and one hit by pitch in five innings of work.

The performance was Trautwein’s second complete game no-hitter of the season.

Oklahoma can officially punch its ticket back to the Women’s College World Series on Saturday against UCF. The Sooners will host the Knights at 1 p.m. Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.

