Oklahoma Softball: RHP Macy McAdoo Announces Retirement From Softball

Oklahoma softball player Macy McAdoo is medically retiring from the sport.

After sustaining a pair of hip injuries, the Oklahoma pitcher made the decision to step away from playing the game, she announced in an Instagram post on Monday.

In 2021, McAdoo said she underwent surgery to replace the labrum in her hip.

McAdoo rehabbed the injury to be available for the team again this past year, appearing in four contests throughout OU’s 2022 National Championship campaign.

Unfortunately, McAdoo said she felt a similar sensation as her first injury while throwing in the bullpen last year, and an MRI after the season confirmed she had torn the labrum in her other hip.

A beloved teammate, McAdoo appeared in 22 games over the past three seasons for the Sooners, striking out 22 batters in 30 2/3 total innings.

Though she won’t be playing, McAdoo said she’ll still be around the program going forward.

“I will still be with the team and still surrounded by the girls,” McAdoo wrote on Instagram, “but I will never have the privilege of putting on another softball uniform. To all college athletes take care of your self and let God lead the way in everything you do.

“Thank you to my parents for everything they have sacrificed and game me, thank you to my family for the endless support, thank you to my many coaches for all the time that you have spend on me, and thank you to my friends that have been by my side trough all of this.”

McAdoo won two national titles with the Sooners, as well as two Big 12 regular season titles and the 2021 Big 12 Tournament.

In 2020, McAdoo arrived at Oklahoma from Tuttle High School where she led her team to three straight state championships and was named a 2017 Softball Factory Under Armor All-American, as well as an all-state and all-region selection.

