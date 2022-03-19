Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Notch Ninth Straight Run Rule Victory

OU breezed past San Diego to win Game 3 at the Hall of Fame Classic in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s dominant display at the Hall of Fame Classic continued on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 1-ranked Sooners dominated the San Diego Toreros (14-19) from the jump, putting up eight runs in the first inning en route to a 11-0 run rule victory.

Jocelyn Alo homered in the first inning, and first baseman Taylon Snow capped off the explosive start with a two-out grand slam to help OU move to 23-0 on the year.

Snow’s leadoff walk set the table for Alo to put the Sooners in front 2-0 as she crushed San Diego pitcher Ashely Daughtery’s 2-2 offering to left field.

Alyssa Brito’s sacrifice fly upped the lead to 3-0, and left fielder Mackenzie Donihoo plated Grace Lyons to keep the inning rolling.

Jayda Coleman drew a walk to juice the bases for Snow, and the super senior delivered with her third home run of the season to cap off the eight run inning.

Lyons added to the lead in the second inning with a solo home run in the top of the second inning to extend the lead to 9-0.

Donihoo tacked on two more runs for the Sooners with a one-out single in the top of the fifth to put the finishing touches on OU’s 11-run outing.

While the Oklahoma offense was rolling, all former Sooner Shay Knighten could do was watch Sooner pitcher Nicole May go to work in the third base coaches’ box.

Knighten, a two-time National Champion and the 2017 Women’s College World Series Most Outstanding Player at Oklahoma, is now an assistant coach for the Toreros.



She threw out the ceremonial first pitch to a standing ovation from the Sooner fans who packed Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, but Knighten’s San Diego lineup couldn’t replicate her heroics on the diamond where she won a pair of National Championship rings.

May dominated the San Diego lineup, striking out seven Torero batters while only allowing two hits and no walks.

The victory was Oklahoma’s night straight win in run rule fashion, and 19 of OU’s 23 wins on the year have been in run rule fashion.

OU has one more contest on Saturday, as the Sooners will host the Houston Cougars at Hall of Fame Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

