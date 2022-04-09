Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Off to Best Start in School History After Demolition of Texas Tech

The OU offense launched six home runs in Game 1 against the Red Raiders in Lubbock on Friday afternoon.

For the first time in program history, the Oklahoma Sooners are 34-0.

Patty Gasso’s No. 1-ranked Sooners notched yet another run rule on Friday afternoon, dominating the Texas Tech Red Raiders 11-0 in Lubbock.

Jocelyn Alo launched three home runs to propel OU to its best start in school history, and the win represented Oklahoma’s 28th run rule of the season.

And while the Sooners combined to hit six home runs on the afternoon, Oklahoma’s first run was aided by the Red Raiders (19-17).

Jayda Coleman stood in and drew a bases-loaded walk in the top of the first inning, bringing home Alo to open the scoring.

College softball’s Home Run Queen returned to do more damage in the second inning, as Alo launched a bomb to center field that plated Jana Johns and extended the lead to 3-0.

OU shortstop Grace Lyons hit the first of her two home runs in the top of the third inning. Lyons smashed the first pitch she saw to right field, keeping the offense rolling.

Alo’s second home run came in the top of the fourth inning, but it came with some controversy.

The Sooner slugger launched a towering shot over the foul pole in left field, but the umpires originally ruled the shot a foul ball. Gasso signaled as if she wanted the play to be reviewed, but the umpires didn’t have to get out the headset to change their minds.

After a discussion at home plate, Alo was ruled to have hit the home run, bringing the Hawaiian all the way around the bases to push the lead to 5-0.

Oklahoma’s offense then put the game away in the fifth inning.

Lyons returned to launch her second homer of the day to get things going.

Following the solo shot, Rylie Boone singled up the middle and Johns was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second.

Alyssa Brito then registered an RBI, as she brought Boone home with a single, which set the table for a Tiare Jennings three-run bomb to hand OU a 10-0 lead.

Alo then smashed her third home run of the day into the trees behind the left-field fence to round out the 11-run offensive explosion for the Sooners.

While OU’s offense lit up the Red Raiders, Jordy Bahl ensured Texas Tech would regain no momentum at the plate.

The true freshman pitched five shutout innings, striking out five batters while only allowing two hits and a walk.

Oklahoma and Texas Tech square off in Game 2 of the weekend series Saturday at 2 p.m, and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

