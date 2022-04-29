Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Battling Familiar Fatigue Heading Into Road Finale

OU heads to Lawrence this weekend looking for a series sweep in its last away trip of the regular season.

For the final time in the regular season, the Oklahoma Sooners are hitting the road.

Patty Gasso’s No. 1-ranked outfit embarks on a three-game series with the Kansas Jayhawks this weekend, OU’s final hurdle before next week’s massive Bedlam tilt.

And while Gasso said the Sooners (42-1) will try and make the trip to Lawrence special as it’s the final road swing with this year’s super seniors, there’s still plenty of business at hand to play quality softball against the Jayhawks (15-28).

When, How to Watch:

Game 1: Friday at Kansas, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: Saturday at Kansas, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Game 3: Sunday at Kansas, 12 p.m., ESPN+

OU will have to fight the battle every team across the country is waging right now, however, as the Sooners manage the physical toll of the long season.

“Every team is starting to get tired right about now,” Gasso said after the doubleheader against Iowa State last Friday. “And if I could tell you, ‘Well, we don’t feel tired,’ I’m not. Everybody feels tired.

“… But if you want what you want, then you’ve got to find a way to get through that. Every team does. So the strong survive. The ones that want it the most find a way to grind through those heavy legs.”

And while last year’s team went the distance in the Women’s College World Series, key pieces for this year’s version of the Sooners have yet to feel the stress of exhaustion in the postseason.

Pitchers Jordy Bahl and Hope Trautwein are gearing up to march through the postseason with OU for the first time, and Gasso has been pushing both pitchers to be ready for the challenges ahead.

Oklahoma’s pitching staff has had to navigate fewer innings again this year due to the team’s 34 run rule wins, but that hasn’t stopped Gasso from trying to simulate the exhaustion the pitchers will feel in the postseason.

Starting with Game 1 of the Texas series, Bahl started five games over 10 days, a feeling Gasso said Bahl needed to feel.

“It’s a must,” Gasso said. “Because when you get to postseason and you’ve got nothing left, you’ve got to dig in deep and find a way.

“… So we’ve got to keep pushing her. We’ve got to keep pushing Hope, all these guys.”

As the pitchers continue to prepare, Oklahoma’s offense is holding strong to give the bullpen plenty of support.

Centerfielder Jayda Coleman’s move to the top of the lineup has given the already explosive offense a jolt as well, as the sophomore has brought her energy to the leadoff spot.

“I like Jayda in the leadoff spot because I think now she’s one of the hottest hitters in the country,” Gasso said. “But she also brings this incredible inspiration. When she takes a walk, she’s fired up. When she hits a double, she’s fired up. When she gets hit by a pitch, she’s fired up. And I think our team needs some of that excitement and energy.”

Coleman is now third on the team in batting average, hitting .456 with 10 extra-base hits and 35 walks.

Should the Sooners keep their momentum rolling this weekend, they’ll be able to return home for a massive, Big 12-deciding series against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls to close out next week.

First pitch between OU and Kansas on Friday is scheduled for 3 p.m., and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.

