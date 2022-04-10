Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Set New NCAA Record With Sweep of Texas Tech

Patty Gasso's team set yet another NCAA Division I record on Sunday afternoon by dominating the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Oklahoma Sooners are the new owners of yet another NCAA record.

Patty Gasso’s team dispatched the Texas Tech Red Raiders 21-0 on Sunday, completing the season sweep in Lubbock.

The win pushed the No. 1-ranked Sooners to 36-0, the best start to a season in Division I softball history.

Oklahoma wasted no time notching its 38th-straight win as well, as the OU offense combined to score 13 runs in the first two innings against the Red Raiders (19-19).

Tiare Jennings struck out to start the game, but then the fireworks began for the Sooners.

Jocelyn Alo then got aboard with a double, and she didn’t have to hang out on second base for long. On the very next pitch, Kinzie Hansen launched the ball over the fence in centerfield to put her team up 2-0.

In the ensuing at-bat, Grace Lyons continued her career year with a solo bomb of her own which represented home run No. 17 for Lyons on the year.

Jayda Coleman drew a walk, and Rylie Boone was able to bring her all the way home with a two-out double. Boone then scored herself after she took advantage of a throwing error when Jana Johns put the ball in play, and Alyssa Brito logged an RBI of her own with a double that put OU up 6-0 at the end of the first inning.

Boone picked up another pair of RBIs in the second inning when she drove in Coleman and Lyons with a single to left field, and Johns launched a two-run bomb of her own to extend the lead to 10-0.

Oklahoma hit back-to-back home runs for the second time in the game when Brito followed up Johns’ round-tripper with a solo shot of her own to turn the lineup over.

Jennings followed up the home run with a double, and then Alo smashed a career home run No. 108 to cap off the seven-run second inning.

OU tacked on another run in the top of the third when Turiya Coleman grounded into a fielder’s choice to score Lyons.

Sophia Nugent drove Jennings in with a one-out double in the top of the fourth inning, and then Lyons added another run by driving in Alo to extend the lead to 16-0 in the fourth inning.

Oklahoma would return to put another five runs on the board in the top of the fifth inning, putting up its largest scoring output of the year with 21 runs.

Grace Green led the inning off with a walk, and a double from Boone put a pair of runners in scoring position for OU.

Hannah Coor then drew a walk to load up the bases for Jennings, who cashed in with a grand slam.

Alo then followed it up with another solo home run, which was the third time Oklahoma hit back-to-back home runs on Sunday.

Every OU starter logged a hit on the afternoon as the Sooner offense throttled Texas Tech's pitching staff.

In the circle for Oklahoma, pitchers Jordy Bahl and Nicole May combined to throw a no-hitter.

Bahl retired the first eight batters of the day, striking out three Red Raiders before she was replaced by May in the bottom of the third inning.

May picked up right where Bahl left off to close out the game. The Sooner sophomore struck out two batters while only allowing one walk in 2 1/3 innings of action.

The Sooners will again hit the road next weekend for a massive series.

Oklahoma heads to Austin for a three-game set against the Texas Longhorns (30-10-1).

First pitch for Game 1 between the Sooners and the Longhorns is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, and the game will be broadcast on the Longhorn Network.

