Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Win Bedlam Series, Clinch 10th Straight Big 12 Regular Season Title

Oklahoma locked up the Bedlam series on Friday night with a dominant victory over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

NORMAN — For the second consecutive night, the Oklahoma Sooners cashed in on some third inning magic.

Failing to plate a run in the first two innings, Oklahoma left fielder Alyssa Brito broke the deadlock in the bottom of the third, plating the first of OU’s five runs in the frame.

Patty Gasso’s No. 1-ranked Sooners never gave the momentum back to No. 7 Oklahoma State, downing the Cowgirls 6-0 on Friday night at Marita Hynes Field.

The victory clinched the 10th straight Big 12 regular season title for the Sooners (47-1).

Morgan Day and Hope Trautwein both cruised in the circle through the first two innings, but OU dialed in on the Oklahoma State (38-11) pitcher in the third.

Jayda Coleman started the inning off with a leadoff walk, and Jocelyn Alo promptly moved her over to third with a single.

Tiare Jennings grounded a ball to the third baseman, and Jennings appeared as if she’d been thrown out at home, but OU’s leadoff hitter was able to get back to third safely to load the bases with no outs.

Two batters later, Brito broke through.

The Sooner left fielder turned on the second pitch she saw, plating Coleman.

Jana Johns then drew a bases-loaded walk, and then Kinzie Hansen ignited the sellout crowd with a three-RBI double to cap off the five-run inning.

Hansen’s double was an emphatic way to break a slump, as the standout catcher had failed to reach base in her previous 17 at-bats.

In the meantime, Trautwein kept the Cowgirl bats quiet.

Trautwein allowed three hits and issued three walks, striking out four Oklahoma State batters in 5 1/3 innings of work on the same night she was being recognized as the senior standout.

Grace Lyons added another run in the bottom of the fifth inning. The standout shortstop launched a ball to left field, just sneaking inside the foul pole.

For the evening, Jocelyn Alo finished 2-for-4 and Brito hit 2-for-3 off of Day. Day pitched all six innings, allowing seven hits and three walks while striking out four OU batters.

Jordy Bahl entered the game in relief of Trautwein in the sixth inning, closing out the win for the Sooners.

The Sooners and the Cowgirls will meet for the third and final game of the regular season series on Saturday at 4 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

