Oklahoma Softball: Thursday's Contest Between OU and Kansas City Cancelled

Oklahoma's last non-conference tilt of the regular season was scrapped on Wednesday due to impending inclement weather.

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s softball schedule just got a little bit lighter.

Wednesday, the Sooners announced their Thursday contest against the University of Missouri-Kansas City has been canceled, and will not be rescheduled. The game was scrapped due to inclement weather that is being forecasted for the Kansas City area.

Thursday’s contest was OU’s final non-conference game scheduled of the regular season.

The Sooners will play out their conference series with the Kansas Jayhawks as originally scheduled this weekend, making the trip up to Lawrence from April 29-May 1.

First pitch on Friday between the Sooners and the Jayhawks is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

After the three-game set against Kansas this weekend, Oklahoma will return home to host Oklahoma State for a Bedlam finale in Norman, which is likely to decide the Big 12 regular season crown for the second straight season.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.