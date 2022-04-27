Skip to main content

Oklahoma Softball: Thursday's Contest Between OU and Kansas City Cancelled

Oklahoma's last non-conference tilt of the regular season was scrapped on Wednesday due to impending inclement weather.

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s softball schedule just got a little bit lighter.

Wednesday, the Sooners announced their Thursday contest against the University of Missouri-Kansas City has been canceled, and will not be rescheduled. The game was scrapped due to inclement weather that is being forecasted for the Kansas City area.

Thursday’s contest was OU’s final non-conference game scheduled of the regular season.

The Sooners will play out their conference series with the Kansas Jayhawks as originally scheduled this weekend, making the trip up to Lawrence from April 29-May 1.

First pitch on Friday between the Sooners and the Jayhawks is scheduled for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

After the three-game set against Kansas this weekend, Oklahoma will return home to host Oklahoma State for a Bedlam finale in Norman, which is likely to decide the Big 12 regular season crown for the second straight season.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news. 

 

Marcus Dupree - firefighters
Football

Former Oklahoma RB Marcus Dupree Helps Save Woman After Highway Crash

By John E. Hoover34 minutes ago
Spring Game Alumni
Football

Oklahoma's Brent Venables: Having So Many Lettermen Back 'Just Fills Your Heart Up'

By John E. Hoover6 hours ago
Ben Abram
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Drop Midweek Contest With Oral Roberts

By Josh Callaway14 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-04-26 at 5.11.13 PM
Football

Bob Stoops Reminds Oklahomans Why 'Lincoln Riley Didn't Invent OU Football'

By John E. Hoover19 hours ago
USATSI_17762948
Men's Basketball

Reports: Former Oklahoma Guard De'Vion Harmon to Enter Transfer Portal

By Josh Callaway20 hours ago
Generic
Football

Oklahoma Shaping Up to be Players in the Next Wave of Transfer Portal Activity

By Ryan Chapman21 hours ago
Theo Wease
Football

Oklahoma's Theo Wease Searching For Breakout Year

By Ross LovelaceApr 26, 2022
Generic - pregame walk
Football

Here's How 1Oklahoma Will Work with Oklahoma Athletes for 'a Win-Win-Win'

By John E. HooverApr 25, 2022