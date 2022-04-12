Oklahoma's Grace Lyons Lands Big 12 Honor

Last year's Big 12 defensive player of the year hit four home runs against Texas Tech and raised her season total to 17.

As the No. 1-ranked Sooners improved to 36-0 — the best start in NCAA softball history — Lyons was one of the offensive catalysts.

Lyons, a senior from Peoria, AZ, batted .600 with four home runs, five RBIs and nine runs scored. She reset her single-season career-high for home runs with 17 by hitting at least one in all three games at Texas Tech. Lyons was the 2021 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and now has her first Big 12 weekly accolade.

Lyons also walked twice and didn’t strike out against the Red Raiders as the Sooners roared to wins of 11-0, 11-0 and 21-0.

The Sooners visit Texas (30-10) for a key three-game Big 12 series in Austin this weekend, with the first game on Thursday.