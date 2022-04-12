Skip to main content

Oklahoma's Grace Lyons Lands Big 12 Honor

Last year's Big 12 defensive player of the year hit four home runs against Texas Tech and raised her season total to 17.

As the No. 1-ranked Sooners improved to 36-0 — the best start in NCAA softball history — Lyons was one of the offensive catalysts.

Lyons, a senior from Peoria, AZ, batted .600 with four home runs, five RBIs and nine runs scored. She reset her single-season career-high for home runs with 17 by hitting at least one in all three games at Texas Tech. Lyons was the 2021 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and now has her first Big 12 weekly accolade.

Lyons also walked twice and didn’t strike out against the Red Raiders as the Sooners roared to wins of 11-0, 11-0 and 21-0.

The Sooners visit Texas (30-10) for a key three-game Big 12 series in Austin this weekend, with the first game on Thursday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jaden Davis - Texas
Football

Oklahoma CB Jaden Davis Hoping For a Bounce-Back Year in 2022

By Ryan Chapman6 hours ago
RR_WEB_092721
Football

Oklahoma DL Jonah Laulu Recalls Meeting Brent Venables, How He Became a Sooner

By John E. Hoover18 hours ago
Joe Bamisile
Men's Basketball

Report: Oklahoma Adds Transfer Guard from George Washington

By John E. Hoover19 hours ago
4-11 TD Roof
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma LB T.D. Roof Media Session

By Josh Callaway21 hours ago
4-11 Marcus Stripling
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DE/OLB Marcus Stripling Media Session

By Josh Callaway22 hours ago
4-11 Brandon Hall
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Safeties Coach Brandon Hall Press Conference

By Josh Callaway22 hours ago
Jonah Laulu (4-11-22)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma DE Jonah Laulu Media Session

By Ryan Chapman23 hours ago
Jaden Davis (4-11-22)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma CB Jaden Davis Media Session

By Ryan Chapman23 hours ago