Oklahoma's Offense Rolls in Softball Season Opener

The Sooners beat UC Santa Barbara 14-0 in the opening contest of their National Championship defense.

Patty Gasso’s softball team didn’t wait long to pick up right where they left off last year.

Opening the season against UC Santa Barbara on Thursday afternoon, the No. 1-ranked Sooners blew past the Gauchos 14-0 in Santa Barbara.

The 2021 NFCA Freshman of the Year got things started off in style, as Tiare Jennings launched OU’s first home run of the season over the centerfield wall in the first at-bat of the game.

Jennings set the table for a nine-run first inning, which was punctuated by a two-out grand slam from star Jocelyn Alo.

Alo’s grand slam was the Hawaiian’s 89th career home run, pulling her one step closer to breaking former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain’s NCAA record of 95 home runs.

Jayda Coleman, Taylon Snow, Jana Johns and Jennings also recorded RBIs in the opening inning, but the Sooners would have to wait until the fourth inning to strike again.

An RBI triple from Grace Lyons, and RBI singles from Lynnsie Elam and Rylie Boone helped OU build a 12-0 lead in by the end of the fourth.

Jennings doubled her home run haul in the top of the fifth inning, and Kinzie Hansen opened her account this season with a solo bomb to cap off the 14-0 win.

Jordy Bahl made her debut in the pitching circle, striking out four of the eight batters she faced. Nicole May and Hope Trautwein also appeared, combining with Bahl to pitch a perfect game for the Sooners.

Oklahoma opens Mark Campbell Invitational play Friday when the Sooners take on Loyola Marymount at 5:45 p.m. The contest will be streamed on Flosoftball.

