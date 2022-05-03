Skip to main content

Oklahoma's Tiare Jennings Picks Up Big 12 Award

Jennings homered in each game of the Sooners' dominant weekend series sweep over Kansas.

Some more hardware for one of Oklahoma’s elite players.

Fresh off of a monster weekend that saw her hit a home run in each of the Sooners’ three wins over Kansas, OU second baseman Tiare Jennings was selected as the Big 12 Player of the Week on Tuesday.

This is the second time this year Jennings has earned the honor, also getting named the Big 12 POTW all the way back on February 15.

In the three games against the Jayhawks, Jennings hit an outrageous .636 (7-for-11) at the dish with eight RBIs, eight runs scored and 17 total bases - leading the Big 12 in all four categories.

She also added a pair of walks and a pair of steals to her already-stuffed stat line, all the while not striking out a single time all weekend.

Jennings also had a flawless weekend defensively, recording six putouts and four assists at second base without recording an error.

This marks the seventh time an Oklahoma player has won player of the week this season joining Jennings’ first win, Jocelyn Alo’s two selections (Feb. 22 & Mar. 15), and selections for Jana Johns (Mar. 1), Lynnsie Elam (Mar. 22) and Grace Lyons (Apr. 12) this year already as well.

The Sooners will return to action on Thursday night for a massive Bedlam clash with Oklahoma State at Marita Hynes Field in Norman. 

