OU Softball: Dates, Times Set for Oklahoma-Florida State Super Regional
By OU Media Relations
The three-time defending national champion Oklahoma softball team has advanced in the 2024 NCAA Division I Softball Championship and will host the NCAA Norman Super Regional at Love's Field May 23-25, announced by the NCAA on Sunday evening.
The program is appearing in its 14th consecutive Super Regional and is hosting its sixth-straight supers.
No. 2/2 Oklahoma welcomes No. 14/12 Florida State, the No. 15 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, to Norman in a rematch of the 2023 Women’s College World Series Championship Series.
The Norman Super Regional begins Thursday, May 23 with a 6 p.m. CT first pitch. Game one will be televised nationally on ESPN2. Game two is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start on Friday, May 24.
Saturday’s “if-necessary” third game will have its first pitch time announced later this week.
The winner of this weekend's super regional will advance to the 2024 Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.
Season-ticket holders that requested postseason tickets will be charged Monday, May 20th in accordance with the confirmation email they received from the OU Ticket Office.
A limited number of remaining reserved outfield all-session tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT. Outfield all-session tickets will be $70 a piece and will provide admission into each game of the super regional. If tickets remain, single-game seats will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT for the first two games. Orders will be limited to four (4) tickets per customer.
Once all reserved seats have been sold, a limited number of standing-room-only tickets will be sold for each day of competition.