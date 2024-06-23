OU Softball: Former Sooner Lands at South Carolina
Former Oklahoma utility player Quincee Lilio has comitted to South Carolina, Lilio announced on her Instagram on Sunday.
Lilio entered the transfer portal on June 10 alongside Avery Hodge and SJ Guerin.
All three former Sooners are staying in the Southeastern Conference, as Hodge is headed to LSU and Guerin landed at Auburn.
Lilio only made 31 trips to the plate in 2024, where she hit .129 with five RBIs, 10 walks and six strikeouts.
She played both at second base and in the outfield in 2023, starting 12 games and appearing in 47 total contests for the Sooners.
As a redshirt freshman, she hit .275 with one home run, two doubles and a triple, tallying nine RBIs.
The Sooners landed their first addition out of the transfer portal last week in former North Carolina catcher Isabela Emerling.