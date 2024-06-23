All Sooners

OU Softball: Former Sooner Lands at South Carolina

A former member of Oklahoma's roster is going to stay in the SEC next year.

Oklahoma's Quincee Lilio (43) runs home to score a run past BYU catcher Hailey Morrow (20) in the fifth inning of a college softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and BYU at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 13, 2024. Oklahoma won 7-3.
Oklahoma's Quincee Lilio (43) runs home to score a run past BYU catcher Hailey Morrow (20) in the fifth inning of a college softball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and BYU at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 13, 2024. Oklahoma won 7-3. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

Former Oklahoma utility player Quincee Lilio has comitted to South Carolina, Lilio announced on her Instagram on Sunday.

Lilio entered the transfer portal on June 10 alongside Avery Hodge and SJ Guerin.

All three former Sooners are staying in the Southeastern Conference, as Hodge is headed to LSU and Guerin landed at Auburn.

Lilio only made 31 trips to the plate in 2024, where she hit .129 with five RBIs, 10 walks and six strikeouts.

She played both at second base and in the outfield in 2023, starting 12 games and appearing in 47 total contests for the Sooners.

As a redshirt freshman, she hit .275 with one home run, two doubles and a triple, tallying nine RBIs.

The Sooners landed their first addition out of the transfer portal last week in former North Carolina catcher Isabela Emerling.

