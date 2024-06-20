OU Softball: Former Oklahoma Infielder Announces Transfer Destination
A former Sooner has picked a new home.
Avery Hodge, who recently entered the transfer portal after two years playing for Patty Gasso at Oklahoma, is headed to LSU.
The infielder announced her decision on her Instagram account on Thursday.
Hodge hit 4-for-12 during the 2024 Women’s College World Series after an injury to Alynah Torres thrust her into a full time starting role.
For the season, Hodge hit .284 with nine RBIs, five doubles, 11 walks and nine strikeouts in 74 total at-bats.
When Torres was healthy, Hodge was primarily called upon for her defense at second base.
Hodge entered the portal alongside Quincee Lilio and SJ Geurin just days after the Sooners captured the program’s fourth-straight national title.
Oklahoma is poised to reload in 2025 as eight talented freshman join OU’s eight returning players.
Gasso and her coaching staff will be able to make five additions through the transfer portal as well.