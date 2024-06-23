OU Softball: Former Oklahoma Pitcher Announces New School
An Oklahoma backup has found a new home — but she’ll still play in the SEC.
SJ Guerin, a left-handed pitcher from Leander, TX, near Austin, announced Saturday that she’ll play next at Auburn. She made the announcement on social media.
Guerin played two seasons for Patty Gasso’s Sooners as one of the top-ranked pitching prospects in the nation. The 5-foot-8 left hander was the No. 25 overall recruit in the nation by Softball America and the No. 10 prospect according to FloSoftball and was ranked the No. 7 pitcher by Extra Innings Softball.
Guerin redshirted her freshman season in 2023. She appeared in nine games in 2024, recording a 2-0 record with a team-best 0.70 earned run average. She pitched 10 innings and logged nine strikeouts, while having a hand in three shutouts and holding opponents to a team-low .118 batting average.
Guerin was one of three Sooners who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on June 10.