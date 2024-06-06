OU Softball: Oklahoma Home Runs, Texas Errors Put OU on the Verge of History
OKLAHOMA CITY — Texas is playing uphill.
It’s hard enough when Kelly Maxwell is dealing like she did on Wednesday night.
But throw in three home runs by the vaunted Oklahoma lineup and the usual shaky defense by the Longhorns, and the Sooners are suddenly in total control of the Women’s College World Series.
The Longhorns and Sooners returned to Devon Park for a best-of-3 showdown to determine college softball’s national champion. And while these are clearly the two best teams in the game — ranked 1 and 2 all year, seeded 2 and 1 in the tournament — it was the Sooners who separated themselves in Game 1 of the Championship Series in a 8-3 victory in front of 12,317 fans.
After Jayda Coleman hit a walk-off home run in the eighth inning — OU’s third of the day and 118th of the season — to advance OU past Florida on Tuesday, Wednesday’s fireworks were provided by seniors Tiare Jennings and Kinzie Hansen and freshman Kasidi Pickering.
Against Texas starter Teagan Kavan, Jennings got the party started with a two-run shot to left-center field in the first inning. Coleman reached first when Kavan hit her with a 2-1 pitch, and Jennings’ 25th home run of the season, tying her for third in NCAA Division I this season put the Sooners up 2-0.
Moreover, it was her 11th career home run at the WCWS, one behind the all-time leader, former teammate Jocelyn Alo.
It was also Jennings’ 68th RBI of the season, moving her to No. 8 nationally (she added No. 69 later in the game on a single).
After Ella Parker led off the third with a single, Hansen hammered a shot to deep left field, putting the Sooners up 4-1.
It was Hansen’s 11th home run of the season.
That blast was followed immediately by Pickering’s, who also hit her 11th bomb of the year and put the Sooners up 5-1.
With Maxwell again mastering the Longhorn lineup — at least through five innings — that would be more than enough.
But it wasn’t enough for the Sooners.
OU scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh thanks to gaffes by the Longhorn defense — a common theme in the Sooners’ three wins over Texas this season.
With Hansen on second base after a two-out double, second baseman Alyssa Washington tried to execute a scoop directly from the glove but the ball sailed over first baseman Katie Stewart’s head, allowing Pickering to reach base safely and sending Hansen home with an unearned run.
In the sixth, after a strikeout gave the Longhorns two outs, Texas catcher Reese Atwood flipped the ball back to Estelle Czech as if it was the third out. That allowed Avery Hodge to race from second to third, and Hodge then scored on Jennings’ RBI single.
Then in the seventh, after Alyssa Brito hit a leadoff double, she scored easily when Atwood tried to throw her out at third but sailed the ball into left field to give the Sooners an 8-3 lead.
In the Longhorns’ four three losses to Oklahoma this season, they committed five errors.
The Sooners have now hit three or more home runs in five postseason games — three against Cleveland State, four against Florida State, three against Duke and three Tuesday against Florida.
In fact, OU’s longest stretch without three bombs was an eight-game stretch in April in which the Sooners hit a total of “just” seven homers.
Oklahoma came into Wednesday ranked third in the nation at 1.84 home runs per game, while Texas was ninth at 1.46.
The Longhorns got theirs early — Mia Scott hit a solo shot to right in the first inning — but couldn’t keep up with Oklahoma’s pace.
Attention now turns to Thursday’s 7 p.m. game back at the softball capital.
Texas will try to live up to its No. 1 billing, while Patty Gasso’s Sooners will try to close out their Red River Rivals and win an unprecedented fourth consecutive national championship.