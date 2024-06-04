All Sooners

Jayda Coleman's Walk-off Home Run Completes Oklahoma's Dramatic Comeback Over Florida

The Sooners erased a 5-2 deficit to reach a fifth-straight WCWS Championship Series on Wednesday.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Monday afternoon, Kinzie Hansen made a declaration. 

“The Sooners play best after we get punched in the mouth,” the Oklahoma catcher said after OU’s 9-3 defeat to Florida. 

Patty Gasso’s co-captain was spot on. 

Freshman Ella Parker, re-entering the game after a scary collision in the fifth inning, delivered a two-out single in the sixth. 

The run tied the game at 5-5, erasing the 5-2 deficit Oklahoma faced after three innings. 

Kelly Maxwell, who recovered after surrendering three home runs in the circle, held firm in the seventh to give her offense a chance to walk off the game. 

Of course the Sooners delivered. 

Senior star Jayda Coleman lifted the ball mere feet over Florida left fielder Korbe Otis’ glove, sealing OU’s 6-5 win in eight innings. 

Oklahoma skirted past elimination, and now the 2-seeded Sooners will take on the top-seed Texas Longhorns for a National Championship.

Florida homered in each of the first three innings: a two-run shot by Jocelyn Erickson, a two-run bomb by Ariel Kowalewski and a solo home run by Reagan Walsh

Parker mashed a first inning shot of her own, which is how the Sooners found themselves in the 5-2 hole. 

Then Maxwell dug deep. 

She held Florida scoreless for four innings, allowing Cydney Sanders to pull Oklahoma within one in the fourth inning. 

Her second home run of the Women’s College World Series also scored Hannah Coor, but it was Parker who converted Avery Hodge’s one-out double into the tying run in the sixth. 

The three-RBI day from the freshman got Oklahoma back in the game, but her first-year counterpart gave the Sooners a chance to win the game in seventh. 

Kasidi Pickering hammered a one-out double off the wall to give OU a baserunner, and Florida walked Rylie Boone. 

Sanders took a home run cut but missed on strike three and Hodge popped out to send the game to extras. 

But it had to be a senior. 

And it had to be Coleman. 

She was the only bater the Sooners sent to the plate in the eighth, setting up another matchup with Texas on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

