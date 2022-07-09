OU Softball: Pac 12 Freshman of the Year Commits to Oklahoma

Patty Gasso received more good news on the transfer trail with the addition of Arizona State's standout first baseman.

Arizona State infielder and Pac 12 Freshman of the Year Cydney Sanders committed to Oklahoma on Friday night.

Sanders had one of the most impressive freshman campaigns in the country, recording a .425 batting average with 21 home runs. Her 21 bombs were good for No. 11 in the NCAA last season, three spots ahead of Grace Lyons. She also added 63 RBI’s with a slugging percentage of .952.

Sanders’ strong play earned her Pac 12 Freshman of the Year honors and a first-team All-American selection. She was also a top three finalist for National Freshman of the Year, which unsurprisingly went to Oklahoma’s Jordy Bahl.

Aside from the batting, Sanders was elite in the field too. She was an outstanding first baseman for the Sun Devils and looks to slot in at the gap left behind by super senior Taylon Snow.

Sanders is part of a transfer portal class that has Oklahoma’s eyes set on a three-peat. The Sooners have now added former Big 10 Pitcher of the Year Alex Storako, an All-Pac 12 First Team selection in Arizona State’s Alynah Torres and, now, the ultra-talented Sanders.

After Arizona State head coach Trisha Ford announced her move to Texas A&M, the Sun Devils have had a rough go-around. Over six players have entered the transfer portal.

Patty Gasso has filled two of the Sooners biggest holes in the infield, now, with Snow and Jana Johns both out of eligibility. The Sooners offense has the chance to have yet another dominant season.