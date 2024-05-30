Softball Live Blog: Oklahoma Opens WCWS in a Rematch With Duke
OKLAHOMA CITY — Ryan Chapman and John Hoover offer their real-time observations as the 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners open the Women’s College World Series agains the 10-seeded Duke Blue Devils at Devon Park, formerly USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep the browser open and refresh often for Chapman and Hoover’s updates throughout this evening's contest.
3:06 p.m.
Glad to be part of today’s live blog. Writing about today’s game versus Duke, rather than taking photos like I did the previous three years.
I know, that seems risky to Sooner fans. But I promise, I’m not the jinx.
— JH
3:04 p.m.
A true rematch it will be! Cassidy Curd is starting in the circle for the Blue Devils, giving us the exact same pitching matchup as the first battle between these two teams.
Curd did a good job containing OU the first time through the lineup, but the Sooners struck for all three of their runs in the third inning down in Mexico courtesy of a Tiare Jennings home run and a pair of RBI-singles from Alynah Torres and Kasidi Pickering.
— RC
3:00 p.m.
Unsurprisingly, Kelly Maxwell gets the start in the circle for the Sooners. She pitched five shutout innings against Duke earlier this year, allowing just one hit, one walk and a hit batter while fanning two Blue Devils.
Elsewhere, it’s business as usual for the Sooners. Alynah Torres and Cydney Sanders will start on the right side of the infield.
— RC