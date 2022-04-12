Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso met with the media on Tuesday ahead of the Sooners' series with No. 19 Texas.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso's full zoom press conference from Tuesday, Apr. 12 ahead of the Sooners' three-game series with the No. 19 Texas Longhorns beginning on Thursday in Austin, TX. 

