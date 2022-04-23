Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Softball Postgame After Double Header Versus Iowa State

Watch as Patty Gasso, Jayda Coleman and Rylie Boone address the media following their double header against Iowa State on Friday.

Oklahoma softball's Patty Gasso, Jayda Coleman and Rylie Boone spoke to the local media after the Sooners beat Iowa State twice on Friday at Marita Hynes Field. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

BB - Jake Bennett
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Decimate Kansas in Series Opener

By Josh Callaway1 hour ago
SB - Rylie Boone, Softball Generic
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Blast Past Iowa State in Game 2 of Double Header

By Ryan Chapman2 hours ago
Baker Mayfield-Tenn 1
Football

Six from 6: After a Rocky Top Start, Baker Mayfield Pulled Off an Historic Rally

By John E. Hoover3 hours ago
Baker Mayfield
Football

Oklahoma Reveals Baker Mayfield's Heisman Park Statue

By Josh Callaway3 hours ago
SB - Jana Johns
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Erase Early Deficit to Down Iowa State Cyclones

By Ryan Chapman4 hours ago
Generic, USA, September 11, 2021
Football

1Oklahoma Announces $50k NIL Collective for Oklahoma Student-Athletes

By John E. Hoover5 hours ago
Eric Gray
Football

Oklahoma Releases Final Details of Spring Game Format

By Josh Callaway7 hours ago
FB - Matt Wells, Dillon Gabriel, 2022 Spring Practice
Football

Three Things to Watch For During Oklahoma's Spring Game Saturday

By Ross Lovelace15 hours ago