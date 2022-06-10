Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Softball WCWS Finals Game 2 Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, starting pitcher Jordy Bahl, center fielder Jayda Coleman, designated player Jocelyn Alo and catcher Kinzie Hansen met with the media following OU's 10-5 win over Texas.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, starting pitcher Jordy Bahl, center fielder Jayda Coleman, designated player Jocelyn Alo and catcher Kinzie Hansen meet with the media on Thursday, June 9 following the Sooners' 10-5 win over the Texas Longhorns to win the 2022 National Championship. 

