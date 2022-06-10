WATCH: Oklahoma Softball WCWS Finals Game 2 Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, starting pitcher Jordy Bahl, center fielder Jayda Coleman, designated player Jocelyn Alo and catcher Kinzie Hansen met with the media following OU's 10-5 win over Texas.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, starting pitcher Jordy Bahl, center fielder Jayda Coleman, designated player Jocelyn Alo and catcher Kinzie Hansen meet with the media on Thursday, June 9 following the Sooners' 10-5 win over the Texas Longhorns to win the 2022 National Championship.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.