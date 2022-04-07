WATCH: Oklahoma Softball's Postgame Press Conference After Beating Tulsa 9-0

Patty Gasso, Nicole May and Jayda Coleman spoke to the media after OU's 27th run rule win on Wednesday night.

Watch as Patty Gasso, Nicole May and Jayda Coleman spoke to the media after Oklahoma's run rule victory over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Wednesday night.

