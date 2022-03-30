WATCH: Oklahoma Softball's Postgame Press Conference After Beating Wichita State

Patty Gasso, Grace Lyons and Jordy Bahl spoke to the media after OU's 10-1 run rule victory over the Shockers.

Watch as Oklahoma softball's Patty Gasso, Grace Lyons and Jordy Bahl address the media following the Sooners' 10-1 run rule win over Wichita State on March 29.

