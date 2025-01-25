Sooners On SI Podcast, Ep. 280
The guys talk Jim Knowles, 2025 betting odds, John Mateer, the CFP, their 2024 preseason predictions, basketball, softball and lots more.
In this story:
Sooners On SI's John Hoover, Ryan Chapman and Carson Field present episode 280 of the Sooners On SI Podcast: a deep dive on what Ohio State's Jim Knowles could bring to OU as a defensive coordinator, the way-too-early 2025 betting odds for Oklahoma and other SEC teams, more on QB John Mateer, their thoughts on the College Football Playoff, how their preseason predictions turned out, plus a rundown of men's basketball, women's basketball and a softball preview.
To listen, use the embedded player here, follow the links to your preferred podcast platform, or watch the video version on YouTube:
