Winners and Losers From No. 14 Oklahoma's Field Trip Day Triumph Over ORU

Oklahoma’s win streak on Field Trip Day stretched to eight with an impressive showing at the Lloyd Noble Center.

The No. 14 Sooners dismantled Oral Roberts 93-62 Friday morning in front of a program-record 8,039 students for the annual event.

OU played its third game with star sophomore Aaliyah Chavez still sidelined in concussion protocol, but freshman LeeLee Bell hit a 3-ball seven seconds into the game to get things rolling.

Senior Sahara Williams paced all scorers with 21 points on 8-of-17 shooting from the floor, including 3-of-7 from deep.

Her biggest moment came with 1:21 left in the game. She funneled the ball to Jordan Speiser for her 10th assist of the night, which gave Williams her first-career triple-double and the program’s fifth.

Williams played with Payton Verhulst and Madi Williams, who notched the program’s other two triple-doubles under head coach Jennie Baranczyk.

Winner: Sahara Williams Doing Everything

The crew tasked with keeping official stats in Norman are well-adjusted to Baranczyk’s full-throttle program, but the Sooners still found a way to keep everyone busy.

Williams’ 12-point third quarter officially put her on triple-double watch.

The senior forward finished with 10 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals to round out her effort.

Brooklyn Stewart supported Williams with 18 points, four rebounds, three blocks and a steal.

Bell added 11 rebounds, Sa’mayah Smith pulled down 13 boards and Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu added 12 rebounds of her own.

Loser: Late Arrivals

Funneling thousands of local school-goers into the Lloyd Noble Center is a delicate operation, but anyone who was late to their seat missed a show.

The Sooners asserted themselves early, sprinting out to a 17-2 lead powered by a 14-0 run.

Six different OU players hit a bucket in the opening 10 minutes, and though the Golden Eagles went on a quick run of their own to close the first quarter, the Sooners built a 12-point advantage by the end of the first quarter and a 24-point lead by halftime.

Bell, Williams and Stewart all connected from beyond the arc in the first two minutes of the contest, setting the tone for a fast-paced afternoon in Norman.

Winner: LeeLee Bell’s Hot Start

The freshman again showed off her entire skill set to breeze to another double-digit scoring outing.

Her early 3-pointer was just a warning shot, as she later went to work in the paint.

Bell displayed great touch around the basket to pull down six offensive rebounds and quickly lay the ball back in for quick buckets.

She again proved to be a threat at the top of the key, effortlessly launching shots without bringing the ball down as the defense backed off her to try and clog up passing lanes to Bell’s cutters.

But perhaps her most impressive shot of the afternoon came just before halftime.

Amidst traffic in the lane, she was able to create space by driving her left shoulder into the defender before pulling up and firing off a Dirk Nowitzki-esque fadeaway off one leg.

Bell is just four games into her OU career, but it’s hard not to get excited about the upside of the freshman sensation as she continues to grow and improve under Baranczyk’s guidance.

She finished with 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting.

Oklahoma will be back in action against Southern on Sunday at 1 p.m.

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