Oklahoma Rolls Behind Taylor Robertson's Hot Hand

Taylor Robertson tied her own school record with nine 3-pointers to lead Oklahoma to a 93-72 victory over Buffalo in the second round of the Battle 4 Atlantis in Paradise Island, Bahamas.

All 27 of Robertson's points came from behind the 3-point arc. The senior added seven rebounds and five assists.

"We had some great energy tonight," head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. "I thought our second quarter was really great, and my favorite stat on the whole sheet is 29 assists. I love that we're playing together and having fun. Especially after a hard day yesterday, for us to step onto the floor and separate one day from the next shows how mature this team is."

Madi Williams recorded a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds as the Sooners (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) recorded 29 assists, the most since December 2017.

OU started slow, shooting 9-of-24 early, but shot 47.6 percent the rest of the way to pull away. A 22-4 run in the second quarter got things going as Robertson drained back-to-back-to-back 3s after starting an 0-for-5 start.

Oklahoma finished with 15 3-pointers, two short of the school record (set against Oregon in 2012).

Skylar Vann had 12 points and eight rebounds. Freshman guard Kelbie Washington set a career-high with seven assists in the win.

Robertson's 23 attempted 3-pointers shattered her record of 19, set vs. Texas Tech in 2020. The McPherson, KS, product, who also scored 29 on Saturday against Oregon, became the first Sooner to record back-to-back 25-point games since Madi Williams did it last February.

With their win, the Sooners earned a spot in Monday's fifth-place game against Minnesota (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten). The Gophers beat Syracuse 70-63 earlier in the day.