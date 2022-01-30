Oklahoma Takes Down Texas

The Sooners got a last-second field goal from Liz Scott to secure a back-and-forth victory over the Red River Rivals.

Liz Scott made the game-winning shot with 3.6 seconds left to lead No. 18 Oklahoma to a 65-63 victory over No. 9 Texas on Saturday.

The Sooners stayed in a first-place tie with Iowa State atop the Big 12 standings after their dramatic rivalry win in Norman.

OU (18-3, 7-2) went back-and-forth with UT (15-4, 5-3) at Lloyd Noble Center in a game that included 20 lead changes.

Madi Williams led all scorers with 23 points, and Taylor Robertson logged her first career double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Sooners.

The win marked OU’s first win over a top-10 opponent since upsetting No. 8 Texas in 2017.

“Honestly, there were so many big plays from so many different players and it was really fun to be on this side of a game that has 19 lead changes,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “Texas is a very good basketball team and we are too. We found a different way to win tonight and I'm really proud of that.”

Three Texas free throws put the Longhorns up 63-61, but Williams tied the game with over a minute left.

Scott came through in the final seconds with a pump-fake and sunk the final shot. Scott's basket was her only make of the night after scoring a career-high 22 points against Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Texas missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Kelbie Washington scored 10 points with two assists and three steals. Nevaeh Tot, who hit a clutch 3 to igniter her team late, finished with a season-high six steals.

Up next for OU is No. 11 Baylor in Waco on Wednesday night at 7.