The New Faces to Follow During Oklahoma's Spring Game

For as much excitement as there is to see John Mateer or Kip Lewis on Owen Field — not on live television, of course — Saturday's Spring Game is the first chance Sooner fans will have to see a few dozen new faces.

Spring games are a light appetizer for what’s coming in five months, but they offer little in terms of real takeaways. They’re primarily shaped by health and safety concerns.

But newcomers, particularly true freshmen, can often be true attractions for fans. In the transfer portal era, new faces with college football experience can also draw interest.

How do these new faces look in their full uniform, do they need a year in the weight room before you lay any expectations at their feet? Do the expereinced transfers look like immediate plug-and-play types? Here are a few new faces to watch for on Saturday.

Oklahoma defensive end Jake Kreul participates in a drill during spring practice. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Jake Kruel

The talented edge rusher from IMG Academy has been one of the spring surprises in his ability to not only assimilate to the new speed college football brings to a freshman, but also his quick grasp of the fabled Brent Venables playbook.

Watching Jake Kreul will be a target for many attendees on Saturday, but in addition to him, what does the situation look like around him?

PJ Adebawore is out this spring, and with R Mason Thomas off to the NFL, Oklahoma needs a fourth edge rusher to emerge alongside Taylor Wein and Danny Okoye. Does Kruel step in naturally with that group? Or is Kenny Ozowalu, who’s split time inside and outside, a better fit? Wyatt Gilmore also earned early praise from Brent Venables this spring.

There are plenty of candidates for edge rotation snaps and Kreul, even as a true freshman, is a favorite to earn those snaps.

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Oklahoma running back Jonathan Hatton Jr. tries to evade cornerback Courtland Guillory at practice. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Jonathan Hatton Jr.

If there were a preseason award for freshmen who already look like second- or third-year players in pads, Jonathan Hatton Jr. would win it going away.

With Tory Blaylock and Xavier Robinson sidelined for some or all of spring ball, Hatton has had the opportunity to earn reps with the 1s. OU fans in attendance will have a great look at Hatton's ability with the ball in his hands.

How does he look running through traffic? If he gets into the open field, does he have the speed and moves to compliment his large frame and upright running style?

In addition to Hatton, fellow true freshman DeZephen Walker has impressed early on with his stockier build and quick feet. Transfer back Lloyd Avant has also been a breath of fresh air considering the injuries to the running back room.

Oklahoma receiver Jayden Petit runs a route during a spring practice. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

Other new faces in the receiving room have earned some spring fanfare while freshman pass catcher Jayden Petit's status has remained rather quiet until recently.

Like Hatton, Petit looks the part physically already. Typically with taller, bigger-framed receivers, route running and agility are the tell-tale signs of potential playing time. Even in a spring game, Petit could showcase an ability to climb the depth chart heading into summer.

Transfer receiver Mackenzie Alleyne has been one of the larger bright spots during spring. Highlight catches and a shifty play style has given him more chances to also climb the depth chart.

Other new faces like Trell Harris and Parker Livingstone have been in and out of spring — Harris being another spring ball exempt player due to an offseason injury in March. Isaiah Sategna II probably won't play much on Saturday, so Petit, Alleyne and Jahsiear Rogers all have ample opportunity this weekend.

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Montana State Bobcats wide receiver Dane Steel (84) catches a pass during the second half against Oregon Ducks linebacker Nasir Wyatt (32) and defensive back Dakoda Fields (11) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oklahoma is stacked at corner. Eli Bowen and Courtland Guillory are primed to be one of the more feared duos at corner in the SEC. Behind them is the capable Jacobe Johnson, whose strong second half of 2025 gives the Sooners a comfortable three-man rotation.

But Devon Jordan transferred out of the program, and with him, OU's even more comfortable four-man rotation is gained late last year. Jordan's exit now points the spotlight at transfer newcomer Dakoda Fields to potentially give the Sooners an easy replacement.

Fields has the size you want in a corner — 6-1, 200 pounds with good speed.

He will battle for depth chart positioning over fellow transfer Prince Ijioma and true freshman Derrick Johnson II along with redshirt freshman Trystan Hanes. With OU's receiver room in injury disarray, the corners should have the upper hand even in a scrimmage.